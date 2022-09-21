Read full article on original website
Students leave residence halls as awareness of mold grows
Kent State has begun moving residents out of dorms as the news of mold in residence halls breaks. Freshman journalism major Hevin Wilkey moved out of her dorm in Fletcher Hall on Sept. 19 after she saw what looked like mold on her vents. Since she moved in, Wilkey was...
Local dealership holds electronic waste drop-off
Residents in the Valley had an opportunity to throw away any old electronics they didn't need on Saturday.
Valley Gold Holiday Classic in Youngstown featuring R&B holiday music
The first annual Valley Gold Holiday Classic is coming to Youngstown in November 2022. The Valley Gold event will be formatted similarly to a award show. It will begin with a red-carpet premiere, followed by a R&B holiday music concert. It will close with a Black-Tie Reception Gala with finger foods, a DJ and dancing.
Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
Fuel the Fight Car Show canceled due to weather
The Fuel the Fight Car Show scheduled for Sunday, September 25 was canceled because of the local forecast. Scattered showers kept collector cars at home, but the event organizers are trying to reschedule. Originally, the event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ice House Inn in...
Revitalization projects in Sharon receive ARP funds
About $800,000 in American Rescue Plan funds is being awarded to projects in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
‘Authorities are involved’: Portage County school district reacts to racist homecoming sign
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio school district released a statement regarding an “extremely distasteful, disturbing, and inappropriate” picture of a local student that has been circulating online. Tuesday’s statement from James A. Garfield Local Schools superintendent Ted Lysiak was in response to the social media post...
Dalton touring agency owner dies while working under bus
SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.
‘Faster than a machine’: Local candle maker with disabilities thrives
Ron Welsh has worked at the Beaver Creek Candle Company for all 11 years that it has been in business in Lisbon.
People dress up for 16th annual Witches Night Out
It was a day of witches, wizards and small-town shopping in Volant on Saturday.
Long time YSU employee starts laundry business
Lamar Gilford has been working at Youngstown State University for 17 years. He was recently inspired to start a new mobile laundromat business to help disadvantaged people around Youngstown. Gilford is a YSU staff member, currently holding the position of site manager for Core Facility Services. The company he works...
No one injured in car roll over on Route 22
Weirton, W.Va. — A car flipped over on the westbound side of Route 22 in Weirton Saturday morning. The accident happened just after 10am when the car attempted to merge and the large truck couldn’t stop in time, causing the roll over. The driver of the car was...
Grants seeks to advance childhood literacy
On Thursday afternoon, The Kiwanis Club of Boardman-Youngstown donated $5000 to Harding Elementary School in Youngstown. The grant is to provide school aged children of first through fifth grade books every month. Each book is tailored to the students reading level and interest. Second grade Harding elementary teacher. Shannon Sefcik,...
Chili pepper shortage pauses menu favorite at Boardman eatery
A product shortage is impacting a local restaurant. Weather conditions in California have affected the quality of chili peppers used to make Siracha.
City of Sharon prepares for this weekend’s WaterFire event
Friday evening in Sharon, preparations were underway for Saturday's WaterFire Festival.
Over 100 Boardman families sell baby clothes, toys
Boardman Park hosted its semi-annual Baby Bargain Boutique sale Saturday.
Local St. Vincent de Paul sees more people requesting help
Society of St. Vincent De Paul in Trumbull County hosted its first Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Saturday.
Mercy Health hiring event combats staff shortage
On Saturday, it held a hiring open house at St. Elizabeth Youngstown. Around 300 people pre-registered for the event.
Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County
Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
Car flips over rounding bend in Trumbull County
A driver escaped a rollover crash apparently unharmed in Gustavus Friday morning.
