kentwired.com

Students leave residence halls as awareness of mold grows

Kent State has begun moving residents out of dorms as the news of mold in residence halls breaks. Freshman journalism major Hevin Wilkey moved out of her dorm in Fletcher Hall on Sept. 19 after she saw what looked like mold on her vents. Since she moved in, Wilkey was...
KENT, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley Gold Holiday Classic in Youngstown featuring R&B holiday music

The first annual Valley Gold Holiday Classic is coming to Youngstown in November 2022. The Valley Gold event will be formatted similarly to a award show. It will begin with a red-carpet premiere, followed by a R&B holiday music concert. It will close with a Black-Tie Reception Gala with finger foods, a DJ and dancing.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local, popular bar/dance hall to become car dealership

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the area’s oldest and most popular bars and dance halls will become a used car dealership. The Rolling Mills Bar & Grill on Route 422 in Girard was recently sold at auction to Sam Ali, a partner in the Six Brothers Mega Lot on Youngstown’s Oak Street.
WFMJ.com

Fuel the Fight Car Show canceled due to weather

The Fuel the Fight Car Show scheduled for Sunday, September 25 was canceled because of the local forecast. Scattered showers kept collector cars at home, but the event organizers are trying to reschedule. Originally, the event was scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ice House Inn in...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Dalton touring agency owner dies while working under bus

SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.
DALTON, OH
Jambar

Long time YSU employee starts laundry business

Lamar Gilford has been working at Youngstown State University for 17 years. He was recently inspired to start a new mobile laundromat business to help disadvantaged people around Youngstown. Gilford is a YSU staff member, currently holding the position of site manager for Core Facility Services. The company he works...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

No one injured in car roll over on Route 22

Weirton, W.Va. — A car flipped over on the westbound side of Route 22 in Weirton Saturday morning. The accident happened just after 10am when the car attempted to merge and the large truck couldn’t stop in time, causing the roll over. The driver of the car was...
WEIRTON, WV
WFMJ.com

Grants seeks to advance childhood literacy

On Thursday afternoon, The Kiwanis Club of Boardman-Youngstown donated $5000 to Harding Elementary School in Youngstown. The grant is to provide school aged children of first through fifth grade books every month. Each book is tailored to the students reading level and interest. Second grade Harding elementary teacher. Shannon Sefcik,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
visitlawrencecounty.com

Top Fall Activities in Lawrence County

Oh my gourd! It’s fall in Lawrence County! We put together a list of the top things to do this fall season where you’ll discover incredible foliage, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, scary good times and more! Don’t forget to share your photos using #VisitLawrenceCounty. Fall Foliage. Lawrence...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

