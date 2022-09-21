ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowdoinham, ME

WPFO

Local restaurants celebrate Maine Lobster Week

PORTLAND (WGME) – It's been a summer of controversy for Maine lobster, but this week, and especially on Sunday, it's a time to celebrate it. This is Maine Lobster Week, and many restaurants are featuring the iconic crustacean. Lobster is the most valuable catch in the country, but it's...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Topsham emergency clinic to close

TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
TOPSHAM, ME
Bowdoinham, ME
Maine State
Maine Crime & Safety
Bowdoinham, ME
WPFO

Auburn tells church to stop letting homeless people camp out on lawn

AUBURN (WGME)— Auburn has ordered the First Universalist Church of Auburn to stop helping homeless people amid the housing crisis. According to the city, the church has been allowing homeless people to camp out in front of the lawn since the summer. Neighbors of the church have made several complaints ranging from noise, smell, and plenty more.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Maine Med nurses vote to ratify first union contract

Registered nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland ratified their first-ever union contract that they say will provide patient care protections and strong standards to improve retention and recruitment, according to the Maine State Nurses Association. They voted on the three-year agreement on Wednesday and Thursday. Maine Med nurses first...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

'Significant deficiencies' found in Portland Schools' finances after recent audit

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A recent audit of Portland Public Schools found "weaknesses" and "significant deficiencies" within its finances. The results of the audit, which was conducted by auditing firm Melanson, were presented during the Portland City Council's Finance Committee hearing Thursday and were first reported by the Portland Press Herald.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine teenager and his mother charged with driving under the influence

POWNAL (WGME)— Police allege that a mother and teenager from Pownal were drunk driving following a car crash on Brown Rd near Hallowell Rd. At approximately 12:19 am, on Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department was notified that a Toyota Rav4 was upside down in a field and appeared to have received extensive damage.
POWNAL, ME
WPFO

Man from Connor Township found safe after Silver Alert

CARIBOU, Maine (WGME) -- The Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Connor Township who may be headed to the Augusta area. According to police, 83-year old Claude Lamothe was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving Daigle Oil in Caribou. State Police say Lamothe suffers...
CARIBOU, ME
WPFO

Arrest made in shootings on Portland's Wharf Street

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police say an arrest has been made in a double shooting on Wharf Street in the early morning hours of September 12. Friday, police arrested 19-year-old Tyreese Vargas of Westbrook on warrants of criminal attempt- murder, two counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm and two counts of violating conditions of release.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Maine State Police looking for man and woman who allegedly assaulted driver in Alfred

ALFRED (WGME)— The Maine State Police say they’re investigating a possible road rage incident that led to an alleged assault involving 2 men and a woman. The incident took place at the intersection of Biddeford and Sanford road, and it involved a black SUV, with a man and woman inside. The second vehicle was a white Dodge Ram with a male passenger inside.
ALFRED, ME
WPFO

Man accused of drug trafficking after police find fentanyl, cocaine inside Maine home

FAIRFIELD (WGME) – A Maine man has been accused of drug trafficking after police say they found $65,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine inside a home in Fairfield on Thursday. Following a month-long investigation, MDEA agents say they searched a home on Hardwood Lane and found about 280 grams of fentanyl and 225 grams of cocaine along with $43,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
FAIRFIELD, ME
WPFO

Police searching for missing Freeport teen

FREEPORT (WGME) -- Police say they are actively searching for a missing Freeport teen. Police say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara went missing from his Freeport home on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. He does not have a history of running away, according to police. Theo is 5 ‘7” and approximately 125 pounds....
FREEPORT, ME
WPFO

1 dead, multiple injured following 2 separate car crashes on I-95 in West Gardiner

WEST GARDINER (WGME)— A car crash in West Gardiner caused traffic to slow down leading to a secondary and fatal crash minutes later. According to the State Police, the initial crash took place at mile marker 106 Northbound in Farmingdale at approximately 11:11 am. Police say the secondary wreck occurred about 20 minutes later, at 11:31 am, at mile marker 105 Northbound.
WEST GARDINER, ME
WPFO

Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
FALMOUTH, ME

