GALLERY: Community gathers for Ravsten Stadium ribbon-cutting
IDAHO FALLS — Athletes, school administrators, students, community members and others gathered at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting. Upgrades have been underway at the stadium all summer including the installation of 3.5 acres of new matrix turf, redesigned “D” zones with space for field events, a brand new track being put in place and an upgrade on lighting.
Saturday’s ‘Bravery4Avery’ race to benefit local child with degenerative disease
IDAHO FALLS — Avery Brizzee loves nursery rhymes more than the average 7-year-old. Her speech therapist, Matthew Foster, says that any time he needs to help her calm down, he sings nursery rhyme songs to her. “I’d say she has a dozen nursery rhymes still memorized, and she sings...
Pocatello PD, ISU to host separate events aimed at safe driving
POCATELLO — Over the next eight days, Idaho State University and the Pocatello Police Department will be hosting two separate events targeting safe driving. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Police Department will hold its Buckle Up Event as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, according to a news release from the department.
Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
Hazel Hoffman
Hazel Mary Hoffman, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 22, 2022, at her home. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams
IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
Ashton woman says city denied permit for ramp so her husband could use with wheelchair; city says it did not meet requirements
ASHTON — A local woman says her husband has been having health issues and needs a ramp for a wheelchair outside of their home, however, they’ve been told the ramp does not meet city code. Karon Robertson and her husband George have been living in their Ashton home...
We make and give every customer at Chick-fil-A a milkshake for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Fall is officially here and we thought we’d celebrate by giving away a new treat being sold at Chick-fil-A. The...
Efforts being made to preserve western monarch into the future
PINGREE — This summer, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the monarch butterfly an endangered species. Scientists are concerned the extinction of the migratory monarch could wreak havoc on future ecology in Idaho and around the world. Without pollinators, the way our crops are grown would change...
East Idaho Eats: Blackfoot restaurant and pub offers cajun seafood boil and unique rooms to dine in
BLACKFOOT — A local Blackfoot restaurant and pub that opened in March offers a wide variety of food, including delicious Mac-N-Cheese, country fried steak and a special blend of cajun seafood boil. 7EIGHTY5 is located at 310 North Meridian Street. The number 785 is a phone prefix for the...
Haunted attraction that tells unsolved murder will be revamped and come back in 2023
DUBOIS — A haunted attraction in Clark County at the Civil Defense Caves will not open up this year for the spooky season but instead, it will be back bigger and better in 2023. The haunted attraction is at a historic venue and opened for the first time in...
Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary
BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
Local man dies after rollover crash on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred 10 miles east along Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police reports show a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Killean Taylor,...
Crews repairing leaking Idaho Falls waterline Thursday night
The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline on South Woodruff Avenue, immediately south of its intersection with East 12th Street, beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. North and southbound traffic will be...
Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge. Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.
Man arraigned in court after allegedly throwing himself through car windshield
IDAHO FALLS – A man was charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor injury to property after reportedly throwing himself through a car windshield to stop a woman from leaving. Idaho Falls Police were called to a home for a disturbance on June 1. When they arrived, they saw a...
Rigby man charged after allegedly eluding trooper in vehicle and throwing suspected marijuana out the window
IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old Rigby man faces multiple charges after allegedly eluding a trooper in his vehicle and then throwing suspected marijuana out of his window to prevent it from being discovered. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho State Police, on Sept. 20,...
Woman found inside stolen truck gets 5-10 years for burglary
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to three felonies will spend five to 10 years in prison. Crystal Ann Midthun, 36, pleaded guilty to burglary, malicious injury to property and possession of methamphetamine in accordance with a plea agreement. In exchange, five additional felonies and a persistent violator enhancement were dismissed.
