Idaho Falls, ID

GALLERY: Community gathers for Ravsten Stadium ribbon-cutting

IDAHO FALLS — Athletes, school administrators, students, community members and others gathered at Ravsten Stadium in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting. Upgrades have been underway at the stadium all summer including the installation of 3.5 acres of new matrix turf, redesigned “D” zones with space for field events, a brand new track being put in place and an upgrade on lighting.
Pocatello PD, ISU to host separate events aimed at safe driving

POCATELLO — Over the next eight days, Idaho State University and the Pocatello Police Department will be hosting two separate events targeting safe driving. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Police Department will hold its Buckle Up Event as part of Child Passenger Safety Week, according to a news release from the department.
Collect gems or rocks? Idaho Falls rock club is holding its annual sale

Hazel Hoffman

Hazel Mary Hoffman, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 22, 2022, at her home. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
The scariest part of spooky season? Phone scams

IDAHO FALLS – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a popular phone scam where the caller pretends to be law enforcement. It’s one of the most common scams, with the callers often trying to convince the victims they missed a court hearing, jury duty, or have warrants for their arrest.
Efforts being made to preserve western monarch into the future

PINGREE — This summer, the International Union for Conservation of Nature declared the monarch butterfly an endangered species. Scientists are concerned the extinction of the migratory monarch could wreak havoc on future ecology in Idaho and around the world. Without pollinators, the way our crops are grown would change...
Man gets probation for involvement in Shelley construction site burglary

BLACKFOOT — A California man who pleaded guilty to grand theft has been sentenced to probation. Oscar Orlando Herrera, 57, was put on felony probation for four years after District Judge Darren Simpson suspended a prison sentence of three to 10 years during a sentencing hearing Monday. According to court records, Herrera received credit for 90 days of time served on the suspended sentence.
Local man dies after rollover crash on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred 10 miles east along Lincoln Creek Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. The crash occurred at about 1 a.m. Sunday. Police reports show a 2004 GMC Yukon driven by Killean Taylor,...
Crews repairing leaking Idaho Falls waterline Thursday night

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. The city of Idaho Falls Water Division will be repairing a leaking waterline on South Woodruff Avenue, immediately south of its intersection with East 12th Street, beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. North and southbound traffic will be...
Local man charged with trafficking methamphetamine

POCATELLO — A local man police say was carrying methamphetamine and amphetamine on his return trip from California faces a felony charge. Isaac Cesar Reyes, 25, has been charged with trafficking meth after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly a half-pound of the drug, court records show.
Woman found inside stolen truck gets 5-10 years for burglary

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to three felonies will spend five to 10 years in prison. Crystal Ann Midthun, 36, pleaded guilty to burglary, malicious injury to property and possession of methamphetamine in accordance with a plea agreement. In exchange, five additional felonies and a persistent violator enhancement were dismissed.
