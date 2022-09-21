Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Video shows group of suspects in Santa Ana working together to steal catalytic converter
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — Police in Santa Ana are looking for a group of men who were caught on video working together to steal a catalytic converter. The incident happened on the morning of Aug. 2 in the 5300 block of West Ballast Avenue where two vehicles were parked.
Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy
A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga.Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched. The suspect then attacked the deputy with a knife and shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred. Shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire, CBSLA has learned. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition at this moment. The deputy was hospitalized with leg injuries.
Woman killed after running red light, crashing into car in Santa Ana
A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.The victim was in an eastbound vehicle on Santa Ana Boulevard that was traveling toward the intersection of Grand Avenue when it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Grand Avenue, police said.Officers dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. located the woman lying in the intersection, ejected from her vehicle due to the impact of the crash. At least one person inside her vehicle -- and possibly more -- fled the scene on foot, according to police.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead."Video evidence showed multiple vehicles at the intersection at the time of the collision, and it is believed there may be additional witnesses," police said in a statement.The Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 714-245-8200 or 714-245-8216.
Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Vehicle into Restaurant, Arrested at Scene
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Challenger plowed into an unoccupied restaurant early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:18 a.m. in the city of Pomona. Pomona Police Department officers along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana
The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday, officers said. It happened around 5:31 a.m. in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana. Witnesses told police multiple vehicles collided and one of the occupants was ejected and laying in the road.
CBS News
Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
nypressnews.com
Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment building turns himself in
The suspect who was caught on camera abusing a pooch in a social media video has turned himself in to the Anaheim Police Department. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, surrendered to Anaheim PD at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after an arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.
foxla.com
Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot
IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run
An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job
Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
Man accused of punching dog at Anaheim apartment complex turns himself in, police say
The 33-year-old man who is suspected to be seen on video kicking and punching a dog at an Anaheim apartment complex has turned himself in, police announced.
LAPD bodycam video shows moment leading up to fatal shooting of 19-year-old in South LA
The Los Angeles Police Department has released body camera video after officers shot and killed a 19-year-old who was brandishing an airsoft rifle last weekend in South Los Angeles.
Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove
A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m. Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing. According to a release by the Garden […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Aliso Viejo phlebotomist accused of assaults on customers
Orange County sheriff’s deputies asked for the public’s help today tracking down potential victims of a phlebotomist in a medical laboratory in Aliso Viejo accused of touching customers in a sexual way.
2 men killed, woman injured when gunfire erupts in Compton
Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting over the weekend in Compton. The shooting unfolded after 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. It was there that authorities arrived in response to a gunshot victim call and located to two Black men in their 20s-30s who had been wounded. Both men were subsequently pronounced dead. A female victim was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. The incident remains under investigation.
KTLA.com
Justified force? Prankster gets body slammed at high school football game in Anaheim
A Friday night football game between Kennedy High School of La Palma and Katella High School of Anaheim was disrupted by a teen who ran onto the field. It didn’t end well (for him). Video shared with KTLA shows the teen jogging across the field carrying a flag with...
Felon Accused in Hammer Attack at Garden Grove Bar
A 36-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life.
2 LASD deputies relieved of duty amid fraud scheme probe have close ties to Villanueva, sources say
Two sheriff's department personnel were suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged involvement in an unspecified "scheme to defraud the citizens" of L.A. County.
Comments / 5