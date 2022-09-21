ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

Deputy involved shooting occurs in Rancho Cucamonga after suspect attacks deputy

A deputy involved shooting Saturday evening after a man attacked deputies in Rancho Cucamonga.Deputies were searching a vehicle inside a parking lot located on Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue when a man rammed a car to the back of the car being searched. The suspect then attacked the deputy with a knife and shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred. Shortly after a deputy involved shooting occurred and the suspect was struck by gunfire, CBSLA has learned. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in unknown condition at this moment. The deputy was hospitalized with leg injuries. 
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed after running red light, crashing into car in Santa Ana

 A woman was killed and others inside her vehicle fled the scene on foot after it ran a red light and struck another vehicle Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said.The motorist in the other vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the Santa Ana Police Department said.The victim was in an eastbound vehicle on Santa Ana Boulevard that was traveling toward the intersection of Grand Avenue when it drove through a red light and struck another vehicle going south on Grand Avenue, police said.Officers dispatched to the scene at about 5:30 a.m. located the woman lying in the intersection, ejected from her vehicle due to the impact of the crash.  At least one person inside her vehicle -- and possibly more -- fled the scene on foot, according to police.Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead."Video evidence showed multiple vehicles at the intersection at the time of the collision, and it is believed there may be additional witnesses," police said in a statement.The Santa Ana Police Department's Traffic Division urged anyone with information about the crash to call them at 714-245-8200 or 714-245-8216.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS News

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one person dead Saturday, officers said. It happened around 5:31 a.m. in the area of 1300 N. Grand Avenue in Santa Ana. Witnesses told police multiple vehicles collided and one of the occupants was ejected and laying in the road.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS News

Officers take man with rifle in Pomona into custody

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is assisting the Pomona Police Department with a suspect allegedly armed with a rifle at Mission Boulevard, near Phillips Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 10 a.m. Saturday to find a man with a rifle, investigators said. LASD air support is overhead assisting police.
POMONA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fiery multi-vehicle freeway crash in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. – A man was killed and two people were injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved big rig fire. The man who died was 59-year-old Daniel Franco of Lake Forest, according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt....
IRVINE, CA
nypressnews.com

Man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment building turns himself in

The suspect who was caught on camera abusing a pooch in a social media video has turned himself in to the Anaheim Police Department. Albert Frank Abad Jr., 33, surrendered to Anaheim PD at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday after an arrest warrant had been issued on Wednesday. He was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Man caught on camera stealing dog through car window in Irvine parking lot

IRVINE, Calif. - A man was arrested after he was caught on camera stealing a dog from inside a vehicle. The Irvine Police Department said a small dog named "Mookie" was stolen out of a vehicle parking in the University Town Center. Police say the suspect, identified as Earl Choi, 38, walked up to the victim's car and removed the dog through an open window.
IRVINE, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Fatal Hit and Run

An Anaheim woman was arrested for the fatal hit and run of a male bicyclist in Newport Beach. Adriana Bernal, 36, was arrested without incident a brief time after the collision. She faces both murder and hit and run charges. The fatal incident took place at nearly 8:30 AM on...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job

Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Man beaten with hammer in Garden Grove

A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder after attacking another man with a hammer in Garden Grove Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard at around 8:49 p.m.  Police were initially called to the scene on reports of a possible stabbing.   According to a release by the Garden […]
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man fatally shot in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

2 men killed, woman injured when gunfire erupts in Compton

Two men were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting over the weekend in Compton. The shooting unfolded after 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of S. Chester Avenue. It was there that authorities arrived in response to a gunshot victim call and located to two Black men in their 20s-30s who had been wounded. Both men were subsequently pronounced dead. A female victim was taken to a hospital where she was listed in stable condition. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. The incident remains under investigation. 
COMPTON, CA

