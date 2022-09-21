Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Mild again Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be mild again Monday as a quiet weather pattern sets up for the week ahead. It will be a cool start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with sunshine and light winds.
KWCH.com
Quiet weather pattern this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The persistent, dry and stable weather pattern will continue through the end of September. A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s, 50s and low 60s across Kansas as a cold front passed through the state before dawn. North winds behind the front will usher in cooler temperatures when compared to Saturday’s 80s and 90s. Plenty of sunshine today with a nice breeze from the north will result in highs reaching the 70s and lower 80s across Kansas. Winds will diminish after sunset and with clear skies and light winds temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s. Another nice day on Monday- for that matter, the entire week will have comfortable temperatures both in the morning and afternoon.
KWCH.com
Mild, a bit breezy Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures Sunday. It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine. North winds will be a bit breezy over eastern Kansas.
KWCH.com
Summer-like today, cooler Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a couple of days of below normal temperatures the system that produced that nice weather is moving out of the Plains and into the Great Lakes. The net result is more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the forecast today. Under sunny skies temperatures will warm up quickly into the 80s and top out in the 80s and low 90s later this afternoon. Wind speeds will remain less than 15 mph.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Fall feeling fades Friday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after a chilly and rainy first day of fall yesterday, we will begin clearing out this afternoon with warming temperatures. We will start the day off with temps in the 50s with scattered rain showers, primarily in south central Kansas. The light rain will continue through mid-morning. We will then begin clearing out clouds late this afternoon. We will be much warmer than yesterday with highs this afternoon into the upper 70s and low 80s.
KWCH.com
Water levels steady for Wichita area despite severe drought
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some Kansas communities are asking residents to conserve water as this summer’s long stretch of hot, dry weather impacts water sources. The situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. An example is at the August City Lake where water levels are lower than usual, but overall in the area, water supplies are stable.
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, Sept. 22, but farmers say it won’t be enough to help out in the long run. One farmer says the drought is impacting crop production this year. Gordon Stands, the owner of Stands Farm, says that this year is the driest he’s ever […]
KWCH.com
Busy weekend a benefit for Wichita’s economy
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for an indoor or outdoor event this weekend, there are plenty of options in and around Wichita. From the Frontiers in Flight Air Show at McConnell Air Force Base to the NHL preseason game at INTRUST Bank Arena, the number of events is in abundance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
KWCH.com
Locals excited for return of Frontiers in Flight Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the first time in four years, the Frontiers in Flight air show is back in Wichita. Headlined by the Thunderbirds, the event brought people of all ages out to McConnell Air Force Base. It’s been a long-awaited return to Wichita for the thunderbirds making their...
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
KWCH.com
Wichita sees increased gas prices despite statewide decline
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re all being affected by high gas prices this year, and it’s making daily life more expensive. But, heading outside the city limits of Wichita, you might find a decline in prices. “We drive the smaller cars right now because it cost too much...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tkmagazine.com
2022 Coolest Kansas Innovation Category Down to Final Four
Four Kansas manufacturers have advanced to be this year's Coolest Innovation made in Kansas. This new category is part of the Kansas Manufacturing Council's (KMC), an affiliated program of the Kansas Chamber, Coolest Thing Made In Kansas contest. The four products advancing to the innovation finals are:. T-Block by Ronawk.
KAKE TV
As Thunderbirds get ready for Wichita airshow, we take you through our archives to show the team's incredible history
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's a sound just about anyone in the Air Capital will recognize – the piercing roar of the Thunderbirds' F-16 fighter jets ripping through the skies. Taking a look through the KAKE News archives, Thunderbird pilots have all felt the same way about being on this elite team.
KWCH.com
‘Thunderbirds’ to headline McConnell Air Show
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Air Force “Thunderbirds” will headline the Frontiers in Flight Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 and 25, at McConnell Air Force Base. The demonstration squadron will perform a number of maneuvers and tricks while flying hundreds of miles an hour...
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
travelwithsara.com
Unique Places To Overnight In South Central Kansas That Are Not Chain Hotels
Is a road trip through South Central Kansas on your horizon? Make unique lodging in South Central Kansas part of your experience. I found some of the best places to stay in South Central Kansas. This area of Kansas is home to rolling hills, prairies, incredible scenic byways, delicious meals, and lodging that you will fall in love with.
KWCH.com
Man injured in south Wichita duplex fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man suffered minor injuries in a late Friday-morning fire to a duplex in south Wichita. Crews with the Wichita Department responded to the call made a little after 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Clark Street, southwest of East Mount Vernon and Washington.
KWCH.com
History made: First-ever statewide Pride Festival held in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted the first inaugural Kansas statewide Pride Festival. The festivities kicked off Saturday morning with a march from the Capitol building to Evergy Plaza. Many residents of NE Kansas came out to support the LGBTQ+ community for this meaningful moment. Logan Hildebrand, Executive Communications...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Kansas for Retirement Living
Kansas, affectionately known as the Sunflower State, is a Midwestern Great Plains state in the US. A leading producer of wheat, Kansas is abundant in agriculture and natural resources. Fun fact – Kansas is home to the world’s longest grain elevator! But, farming isn’t the only great thing about this state. Compared to the rest of the US, Kansas’ cost of living is around 17% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It’s no wonder retirees are choosing to age in place here!
Comments / 0