Star Wars: Darth Vader's James Earl Jones Signed Off On AI Technology to Recreate His Voice
Obi-Wan Kenobi revealed a new chapter in Star Wars lore to fans all around the world, and they did a pretty decent job of showing where the titular was in between the prequel and original trilogy. Ewan McGregor reprised his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Hayden Christensen came back as Darth Vader. Most fans know the actor as the face under the mask of one of the greatest villains of all time, but his voice was always more important. James Earl Jones has loaned his voice to the character since the first time Darth Vader appeared on screen, and he technically voiced him in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Previously, there were reports that Lucasfilm was using a voice A.I. to replace Jones and use his voice for the future, and it seems that the actor approved the move. During a new interview with Vanity Fair, the people behind the A.I. revealed that Jones has signed off on the technology and even advises them on it.
Chris Evans Reacts to Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde: "You're Going to Win an Oscar"
Though best known to many audiences for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Evans could very well add another title to his resume soon, fortune teller. Speaking in a new interview with Variety as part of profile of Blonde star Ana de Armas, Evans revealed his reaction to seeing her in the role of Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film, predicting that she'll take home an Academy Award for her work. The movie is already earning some controversial reviews but considering the talent in front of and behind the camera, plus Netflix's tenacity for Oscar buzz, Evans may not be that far off.
The Marvels Director Was "Annoyed" By Endgame's Women Avengers Scene
Marvel fans still have content to look forward to in 2022 with Werewolf by Night and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the way, and things won't be slowing down next year. There are plenty of exciting projects coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2023, including the long-awaited sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels. The movie, which was helmed by Candyman director Nia DaCosta, will see Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) teaming up. Recently, all four women were interviewed by Entertainment Weekly at D23 Expo (via The Direct), and DaCosta revealed she was "annoyed" by the all-women moment in Avengers: Endgame.
Werewolf by Night Runtime Revealed
The release of Marvel's Werewolf by Night is now under two weeks away. The project is the studio's first-ever holiday special, a one-shot that's longer than a single episode of Disney+ programming, and shorter than a feature-length film. While it's long been thought the special would hover right around an hour because of the reported format, the runtime for the project has reportedly surfaced online confirming the speculation.
Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Explains Season 4's Status (Exclusive)
Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring earned acclaim for all three of its seasons, and despite some speculation among fans, co-creator Jason Eisener confirmed there are definitely hopes for more stories to be told in that series going forward. Given that Eisener and collaborator Evan Husney teamed up with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to develop the new series Tales from the Territories, some fans assumed this meant the end of Dark Side of the Ring, though Eisener confirmed that this isn't the case, even if Dark Side hasn't officially been renewed. Eisener's new film Kids vs. Aliens makes its premiere tonight at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals New Look at Shuri
We're under two months out from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther, arriving in theaters and that means we're getting more and more new looks about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. The latest is a brand-new look at Shuri (Letitia Wright). Empire Magazine has shared a brand-new image of Shuri from the upcoming film as part of their coverage of the film for their new issue. The new image features Shuri dressed a bit differently than perhaps we've seen her in other images from the film, wearing something that appears to be a bit more formal. You can check it out below.
Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Shares Amazing Behind-the-Scenes Montage
At the going rate, Batgirl will never see the light of day. The Leslie Grace-starring film was sent to the Warner Brothers Discovery vault in an attempt to save money through the use of tax write-offs. Instead of releasing the film theatrically or on HBO Max, Batgirl will simply no longer exist as the footage has been placed under lock and key. Now, Grace herself is giving fans whatever looks she can in a new behind-the-scenes video montage.
She-Hulk: Episode 6's Hidden QR Code Revealed
We're now two-thirds of the way through She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the sixth episode of the Disney+ series arriving on Thursday. The series, which follows the unconventional superhero journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), has been littered with surprising characters from all corners of Marvel Comics canon thus far. Some blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments in the series have given viewers a chance to dive further into those stories, with QR codes that, when scanned, lead to free digital comics on the Marvel Unlimited platform. This week's QR code, which can be seen on the police car when Craig Hollis / Mr. Immortal (David Pasquesi) jumps from the windows of GLK&H early on in the episode. The QR code leads to Mr. Immortal's first appearance in West Coast Avengers #46, which also establishes his team, the Great Lakes Avengers.
Netflix's Dahmer Series is #1 TV Show But Some Viewers Say It's Making Them Sick
This week saw Netflix debut its latest series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Having previously released a docu-series telling his story, the streamer has now released a serialized drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story featuring fan-favorite actor Evan Peters in the title role. All ten episodes of the series are now available to watch and though it's only been available for a day the show is already the #1 series on Netflix. Subscribers are already enthralled with the series and Peters' depiction, but many of them are finding its gruesome detail too much to handle, even reveling that it's making them sick. See what people are saying below.
Louise Fletcher's Kai Winn Was One of Star Trek's Greatest Villains
On Friday, news broke that Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher had died at the age of 88. Though most will likely remember Fletcher for her award-winning turn as Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Star Trek fans will know her as one of the greatest villains the franchise has ever seen. Fletcher played Winn Adami, an ambitious Bajoran religious leader, in 14 episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Her guile and political maneuvering set her apart from Star Trek's more boldly aggressive villains. While Star Trek has had its share of coldly manipulative political antagonists, Deep Space Nine's unique structure -- staying in one place and telling somewhat more serialized stories -- allowed the series to develop Winn more deeply.
Amazing Spider-Man Fan Art Gives Andrew Garfield His Own Black Suit
Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Spider-Man alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor only got to play the character in two solo films and never got to finish his trilogy, so fans have been petitioning for him to get another film. Some fans even want the actor to take on Venom (Tom Hardy) and Morbius (Jared Leto) which wouldn't be too far off. If Garfield did return fans really like the idea of his Spider-Man getting the symbiote suit for his third film, and one fan even created a cool concept of what that could look like.
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
Star Trek: Discovery Debuted 5 Years Ago, Bringing the Franchise Back to Life
Five years ago, Star Trek: Discovery debuted on CBS All Acces, which is now Paramount+. Star Trek: Discovery's premiere episode, "The Vulcan Hello," which debuted alongside its second episode, "Battle at the Binary Stars," were the first new Star Trek episode to debut in 18 years. Sure, the Star Trek movies continued, releasing three films between 2009 and 2016 (with another still in the works). However, while there have been great Star Trek movies, Star Trek has always been a television franchise at heart. That the newest films star an entirely new cast in a different universe made them feel less connected to Trek's television roots despite Leonard Nimoy's final appearances as Spock.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Language Decoded by Fans
Disney Dreamlight Valley has only been out for a few weeks now, but the game already has a passionate fanbase. One of those passionate players has even deciphered a page from the game's Lost Diary. It seems that the written language Dreamlight Valley uses is the same one that appeared in the 2001 film Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Reddit user Skissord was apparently a big fan of the movie as a teen and learned how to write in the language. As such, they were able to translate a page, though it doesn't offer much. The ripped sheet reads "[T]his diary be longs to the ruler of [D]reamlight [V]alley."
Jurassic World: Dominion Star Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals She Was Pressured to Lose Weight Before Filming
When it comes to major movies and franchises, Bryce Dallas Howard is known for her work in front of and behind the camera. Howard's first starring role was back in 2004 in M. Night Shyamalan's The Village, and she has gone on to appear in Spider-Man 3, Terminator Salvation, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, all of the Jurassic World movies, and much more. These days, Howard is also becoming known for her directing, having helmed some of the best episodes of both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In fact, many fans have been calling for her to direct her own Star Wars trilogy. Despite Howard's long history with Hollywood, she's still getting some offensive requests. During a recent interview with Metro for Jurassic World: Dominion, Howard revealed that she was asked to lose weight for the threequel.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares New Poster, Trailer
The Seven Deadly Sins wrapped its main series some time ago, and now, it seems the franchise is keeping its eye on the future. While its manga is out exploring a new generation of heroes, the anime is preparing to do the same on its own time. After all, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is on the horizon, and we've been given a new poster-trailer combo ahead of its release.
The Addams Family Spinoff Wednesday Gets a Netflix Premiere Date
Wednesday is coming on a Wednesday. Netflix today revealed that Wednesday, the upcoming Addams Family spinoff series from producer Tim Burton, will debut in exactly two months, landing on the streaming service on November 23. Netflix describes the anticipated horror series as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.
The Watcher Trailer: Netflix Brings Internet Urban Legend to Life With Naomi Watts
Netflix has released the first trailer for The Watcher, the latest spooky offering from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. The trailer, which was released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event on Saturday, gives fans their best look yet at the limited series which is based on the internet urban legend of "The Watcher". The series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, and Mia Farrow. It's set to premiere on Thursday, October 13. You can check the trailer for the series out for yourself below.
Netflix Reveals First Look at Bridgerton Spinoff
Netflix's global fan event, Tudum, is currently taking place and folks are expecting the streamer to drop some big news about their biggest shows and movies. One highly-anticipated new series is the upcoming Bridgerton spinoff that's set to focus on young Queen Charlotte, who is played by Golda Rosheuvel on Bridgerton. Rosheuvel is expected to appear in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story alongside Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton). India Amarteifio (Line of Duty) will be playing Young Queen Charlotte. The show wrapped filming earlier this month, and Tudum just revealed a first look at Amarteifio in the role as well as a clip from the show.
The Witcher Season 3 Release Window Revealed
As part of today's Tudum fan event from Netflix, The Witcher Season 3 made an expected appearance and announced that the upcoming season of the popular dark fantasy series would arrive on Netflix next summer. A new piece of teaser art was also revealed during the event, though it poses more questions than it answers.
