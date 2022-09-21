Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
Todd Rokita Win Big Vaccine And Mask Case Against “HEAD START”
Head Start Vaccine And Mask Mandate Found Unlawful. Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and...
Inside Indiana Business
Purdue report shows decrease in Indiana farm fatalities
Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has released the Indiana Farm Fatality Summary. The program, which has been monitoring farm-related fatalities in Indiana for nearly 60 years, reported 20 work-related on-farm deaths in Indiana in 2021. The university says the data shows a decrease from the 25 cases...
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
WANE-TV
YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling
INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
WLKY.com
Hundreds of bikers take to the roads of southern Indiana to beat cancer
Roughly 250 bikers hit the road in southern Indiana to beat cancer. Riders started in Austin and rode 80 miles through the area. It's the 17th year for the event, which is done in honor of Wendy Nasby, a friend of the organizers who died of cancer in 2008. This...
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
hometownnewsnow.com
Local Schools Navigating Transgender Bathroom Pressures
(La Porte County, IN) - Local school districts are grappling with the issue of accommodating transgender students in school bathrooms. It’s a delicate and controversial matter that school leaders are handling carefully. At New Prairie, for example, the district’s anti-discrimination policy already accounted for transgender students, but administrators have...
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
WISH-TV
Indiana dedicates state road to honor gospel musicians Bill and Gloria Gaither
ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Two Hoosiers who’ve won eight Grammy Awards were honored Friday by officials when a stretch of road through their hometown was earmarked the Bill and Gloria Gaither Highway. The gospel singers “have traveled the world wide and far, spreading their love of music and...
Indiana abortion clinics reopening after judge blocks ban
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — After an Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, phones starting ringing across Indiana abortion clinics, which are preparing to resume the procedure a week after the ban had gone into effect. “People are getting the word that abortion...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
wbiw.com
Workforce Mental Health Survey is underway
INDIANAPOLIS — The Wellness Council of Indiana, a subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that the next Indiana Workforce Mental Health Survey is underway. The online survey assesses business attitudes, knowledge, and practices as they relate to tackling substance misuse and mental health concerns...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to cannabis legalization after hours of testimony
After four hours of public testimony, much of it conflicting, Indiana lawmakers appear no closer to deciding whether to legalize cannabis. The legislature has been examining the subject for about four years. And the testimony in a legislative study committee this week didn't differ much from what lawmakers have heard before.
Indiana among 5 cheapest states to buy a house in 2022
Used home sales slowed for the seventh consecutive month in August, while mortgage rates in the U.S reached their highest levels since 2008.
Southern Indiana family in Puerto Rico left with no electricity, limited resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One southern Indiana family found themselves in the direct path of Hurricane Fiona after they headed to Puerto Rico for a 30th birthday celebration. What was supposed to be a fun birthday celebration is now ruined as power grids fail, people flock for safety and water floods the streets.
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
wbiw.com
Some student loan relief is taxable for Indiana residents
INDIANA – Recipients of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt will need to pay state and local taxes on the amount forgiven under IC 6-3-1-3.5(a)(30). Taxpayers will be required to include the amount of general student loan relief...
