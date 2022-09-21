ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

city-countyobserver.com

Todd Rokita Win Big Vaccine And Mask Case Against “HEAD START”

Head Start Vaccine And Mask Mandate Found Unlawful. Attorney General Todd Rokita took another punch at the Biden administration this week to fight an unlawful vaccine and mask mandate placed upon Hoosiers. “No one should be forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine out of fear of losing their job, and...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Purdue report shows decrease in Indiana farm fatalities

Purdue University’s Agricultural Safety and Health Program has released the Indiana Farm Fatality Summary. The program, which has been monitoring farm-related fatalities in Indiana for nearly 60 years, reported 20 work-related on-farm deaths in Indiana in 2021. The university says the data shows a decrease from the 25 cases...
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022

A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
INDIANA STATE
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
WANE-TV

YLNI named #1 farmers market in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A beloved farmers market in Fort Wayne has been named Indiana’s top market, ranked by the American Farmland Trust and the Farmers Market Coalition, according to a release. The YLNI Farmers Market took first place within Indiana for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTHR

Abortions to resume in Indiana following judge's ruling

INDIANAPOLIS — "It really is a day of victory for all people in Indiana," said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Indiana. After a special judge granted the ACLU's request for a preliminary injunction on Indiana's new abortion ban law, the ruling Thursday will allow elective abortions to resume legally in the Hoosier state.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Local Schools Navigating Transgender Bathroom Pressures

(La Porte County, IN) - Local school districts are grappling with the issue of accommodating transgender students in school bathrooms. It’s a delicate and controversial matter that school leaders are handling carefully. At New Prairie, for example, the district’s anti-discrimination policy already accounted for transgender students, but administrators have...
PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Workforce Mental Health Survey is underway

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wellness Council of Indiana, a subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, is pleased to announce that the next Indiana Workforce Mental Health Survey is underway. The online survey assesses business attitudes, knowledge, and practices as they relate to tackling substance misuse and mental health concerns...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
wbiw.com

Some student loan relief is taxable for Indiana residents

INDIANA – Recipients of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt will need to pay state and local taxes on the amount forgiven under IC 6-3-1-3.5(a)(30). Taxpayers will be required to include the amount of general student loan relief...
INDIANA STATE

