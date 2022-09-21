ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Halloween Fun! Trick or Treat Hours Set For Toms River, New Jersey

It is just over a month until Halloween 2022 and this year it falls on a Monday night, so let's take a look at this year's schedule, especially for Toms River. What makes Toms River special, when it comes to Halloween "trick or treating" is that the annual Halloween Parade changes the actual night for "trick or treating". If you have lived in Toms River for any length of time, then you are well aware of the change.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Government
Brick, NJ
Society
Beach Radio

‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Beach Radio

A Teacher Who Impacted Many And I Called A Friend

At best I was a very average student during my time at Central Regional High School but I developed relationships with some of my teachers that has carried on throughout the years. One of those special relationships was with identical twin sisters Lolita and Juanita Carfora who were revered Spanish teachers and spent 37 years sharing their love of the language and culture with students. I had them both during my high school years.
PINE BEACH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Trick Or Treating#Patch Com
Beach Radio

OctoberFeast is Back In Peddler’s Village Next Month

Fall has officially kicked off today and I have started my hunt for the best fall events for 2022. Peddler’s Village is one of the most wholesome, family experiences in the area and they’re kicking off their annual OctoberFeast for 2022. This weekend-long event is perfect for every...
LAHASKA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy