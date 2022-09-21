ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Must Read Alaska

Two drug felons busted again as large quantity of deadly fentanyl, meth and heroin seized in Kodiak

On Sept. 16, Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit and Coast Guard Investigative Service in Kodiak concluded part of a several-month investigation into the trafficking of controlled substances in Kodiak, during which 11,457 blue “M30” fentanyl pills were seized, along with 3.15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash.
KODIAK, AK

