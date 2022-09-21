Read full article on original website
Bills safety Micah Hyde (neck) being placed on injured reserve, to miss rest of 2022 season
The Buffalo Bills' quest toward a Super Bowl title in 2022 will have to be done without one of their defensive leaders. Safety Micah Hyde (neck) is being placed on injured reserve on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per Hyde's agent Jack Bechta.
Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season
Cleveland Browns will be without their starting quarterback until week 13, but that did not stop Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons from making a bold prediction about the Browns. Parsons took to Twitter to say he believes the Browns will make the playoffs, pointing to one main reason, especially getting Deshaun Watson back later in the season.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa out with groin injury
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin
Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures back, hits head, stumbles, wins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC’s last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills. “I was kind of with everyone else. When he hit his head on the ground, I assumed it was a head injury,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “But his legs got wobbly because his lower back was completely loose. And as he described it, he said his lower back was like Gumby or something.”
Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3. For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today. As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.
Ravens agree to terms with pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. The Ravens announced the deal Friday, saying it was pending a physical. Pierre-Paul had 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was with the New York Giants from 2010-17 before joining the Buccaneers.
New York Giants’ Kadarius Toney (hamstring) doubtful vs. Cowboys
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not participate in practice for the second straight day Saturday and is
Injury Roundup: La'el Collins Trending Upward, Germaine Pratt Unlikely to Play Against Jets
Bengals right tackle La'el Collins is expected to play on Sunday against the Jets, even though he missed the first two days of practice. Collins stretched with the team on Friday, but didn't take part in any individual drills. "We're just monitoring through the week and feel optimistic about Sunday,"...
Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip) expected to play vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears (1-1) got some good news on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans (0-1-1) regarding star linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith, who hasn’t practiced all week with a hip injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), is expected to play against the Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.
Tennessee Titans vs. Las Vegas Raiders inactives for Week 3
The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have revealed their inactives for the Week 3 contest at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Ahead of Sunday, the Titans ruled out four players in outside linebackers Bud Dupree and Ola Adeniyi, defensive back Ugo Amadi and left tackle Taylor Lewan, who has since been placed on injured reserve.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
