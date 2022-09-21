ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Cowboys Micah Parsons has a Prediction on Cleveland Browns 2022 Season

Cleveland Browns will be without their starting quarterback until week 13, but that did not stop Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons from making a bold prediction about the Browns. Parsons took to Twitter to say he believes the Browns will make the playoffs, pointing to one main reason, especially getting Deshaun Watson back later in the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures back, hits head, stumbles, wins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC’s last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills. “I was kind of with everyone else. When he hit his head on the ground, I assumed it was a head injury,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “But his legs got wobbly because his lower back was completely loose. And as he described it, he said his lower back was like Gumby or something.”
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Ravens agree to terms with pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul. The Ravens announced the deal Friday, saying it was pending a physical. Pierre-Paul had 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was with the New York Giants from 2010-17 before joining the Buccaneers.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears LB Roquan Smith (hip) expected to play vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears (1-1) got some good news on the injury front ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Houston Texans (0-1-1) regarding star linebacker Roquan Smith. Smith, who hasn’t practiced all week with a hip injury suffered in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), is expected to play against the Texans, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He was listed as questionable.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

