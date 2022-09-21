Read full article on original website
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
Sheriff’s office investigating after vehicles damaged in Hazel Dell
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged, and deputies are searching for suspects in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said multiple vehicles were damaged either by being shot or with a baseball bat near Northwest Overlook Drive and Northwest...
2 dead, 1 injured after high-speed crash in Beaverton; person sought after leaving scene
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were killed and one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro police described as a “serious” crash in Beaverton Thursday evening. The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. on Northwest 185th Avenue, just south of Northeast Eider Court at the...
Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man dies after motorcycle hits delivery van in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Salem on Friday afternoon, Salem police said. SPD said just after 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Liberty Road and Browning Avenue Southeast. When they arrived, they found a delivery van and motorcycle had crashed. They learned the motorcyclist was heading west on Browning Ave. approaching Liberty Rd. when it crashed into the van making a northbound turn onto Liberty Rd. The motorcycle rider slid and hit the van.
2 injured after car hits tree in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-car crash in the 3000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that hit a tree. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Clackamas Co. parents welcome baby in car, thank fire department for help
CLACKAMS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Forest Shuman came into the world at 8 pounds, 7 ounces, but not in a hospital as his mom Tristan and dad Dustin had hoped. “It was only 30 minutes to the hospital, but it took him 10,” Tristan Shuman said. He decided to...
Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.
Man who robbed Clark Co. home Thursday morning sought by police
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.
Woman arrested, charged with driving stolen vehicle and DUI in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Clark County and charged with driving a vehicle reported stolen in Portland and driving under the influence, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 11 a.m., police responded to five reports of a reckless driver, several...
Police begin first night of patrol for Old Town safety initiative
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Just a few days ago Mayor Ted Wheeler and city leaders met in Old Town and announced the resurgence of a program to enhance safety. It will bring six officers and a Sergeant to dangerous streets and occasionally close them off to thru traffic on weekends.
Police car hit while responding to call in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland Police Bureau officers were taken to the hospital after their car was hit by a speeding driver while responding to a call late Friday night. PPB said the officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on when they were hit...
Milo McIver reopens to camping and day use two weeks after 15 acre fire
ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – Milo McIver State Park has reopened its campground following a fire that burned 15-acres two weeks ago. Earlier this week, park officials reopened the day-use area to the public, including the viewpoint, dog park, equestrian area, Estacada Lake and upper boat launch. Despite the recent...
‘I’m ready to live’: Hundreds of people gather in Downtown Portland for Walk for Recovery
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Cathy McInnis’s daughter Katie died two years ago from an alcohol addiction. “She struggled with it for a number of years,” she said. “She loved helping the homeless and giving to others. She was just the kindest human being.”. Research from the National...
McIver State Park reopens to campers
ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - Just in time for the nice weekend, Milo McIver State Park is back open for campers. The campground reopened Saturday for the first time since a fire burned 15 acres near the park entrance two weeks ago. The Riverside Day Use Area reopened earlier this week.
Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival
GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-84 westbound for hours Friday
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Interstate 84 westbound was shut down for several hours following a crash involving multiple vehicles at 162nd Avenue Friday evening. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed, beginning at 181st Avenue, and fully reopened at 8 p.m. This is developing news. No further...
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; $50K reward offered
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in northeast Portland on Tuesday. The armed robbery occurred near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street just after...
