PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-car crash in the 3000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that hit a tree. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO