Sherwood, OR

kptv.com

2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff’s office investigating after vehicles damaged in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Multiple vehicles were damaged, and deputies are searching for suspects in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO said multiple vehicles were damaged either by being shot or with a baseball bat near Northwest Overlook Drive and Northwest...
HAZEL DELL, WA
kptv.com

Man dies in shooting outside NE Portland hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died in a shooting outside a northeast Portland hotel on Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a hotel near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who was shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after motorcycle hits delivery van in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist died in a crash in Salem on Friday afternoon, Salem police said. SPD said just after 2 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Liberty Road and Browning Avenue Southeast. When they arrived, they found a delivery van and motorcycle had crashed. They learned the motorcyclist was heading west on Browning Ave. approaching Liberty Rd. when it crashed into the van making a northbound turn onto Liberty Rd. The motorcycle rider slid and hit the van.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

2 injured after car hits tree in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car hit a tree in northeast Portland early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a single-car crash in the 3000 block of Northeast 33rd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that hit a tree. The driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in shooting at NW Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died after being shot in northwest Portland on Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 11 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Wallace Park. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was treated on the scene, but died before being taken to a hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man who robbed Clark Co. home Thursday morning sought by police

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - Police are searching for the man who robbed a Vancouver-area home on Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, who lives on the 10300 block of Northeast 23rd Avenue, said he walked into his open garage while getting ready for work at 6:30 a.m. and discovered an intruder. The intruder attacked the victim, causing minor injuries, and then left on foot with stolen property.
kptv.com

Police car hit while responding to call in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two Portland Police Bureau officers were taken to the hospital after their car was hit by a speeding driver while responding to a call late Friday night. PPB said the officers were responding to a call with their lights and sirens on when they were hit...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Milo McIver reopens to camping and day use two weeks after 15 acre fire

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) – Milo McIver State Park has reopened its campground following a fire that burned 15-acres two weeks ago. Earlier this week, park officials reopened the day-use area to the public, including the viewpoint, dog park, equestrian area, Estacada Lake and upper boat launch. Despite the recent...
ESTACADA, OR
kptv.com

McIver State Park reopens to campers

ESTACADA, Ore. (KPTV) - Just in time for the nice weekend, Milo McIver State Park is back open for campers. The campground reopened Saturday for the first time since a fire burned 15 acres near the park entrance two weeks ago. The Riverside Day Use Area reopened earlier this week.
ESTACADA, OR
kptv.com

Hieb will not face charges after fair arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - James Hieb, a state representative from Oregon, won’t be held accountable for his arrest in August at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds on suspicion of disorderly conduct and other offenses. According to a memo obtained by FOX 12, the Clackamas County district attorney is choosing not...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

2 arrested after high-speed chase through Washington County

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – Two Cornelius women are in custody after running from deputies in a high-speed chase on Friday night. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first got word around 6:30 p.m. that 26-year-old Ana Juarez Santoyo was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car. Officers say Santoyo was wanted for an incident in early September when she threatened to shoot an adult and four children.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

On the Go with Joe at Bauman Farms Harvest Festival

GERVAIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A popular fall event is back in full swing, and Joe V. was in Gervais Friday morning for Bauman Farms Harvest Festival. Bauman Farms, located at 12989 Howell Prairie Road Northeast, has transformed into an activity center with mazes, obstacle courses, rides, farm animals, delicious fall food, and an apple cannon!
kptv.com

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-84 westbound for hours Friday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Interstate 84 westbound was shut down for several hours following a crash involving multiple vehicles at 162nd Avenue Friday evening. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., all westbound lanes were closed, beginning at 181st Avenue, and fully reopened at 8 p.m. This is developing news. No further...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; $50K reward offered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in northeast Portland on Tuesday. The armed robbery occurred near Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street just after...
PORTLAND, OR

