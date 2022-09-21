Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here’s a secret hack to open a Coca-Cola can
It is not uncommon to come across a video every now and then, that demonstrates how commonly used tools can have secret hacksthat most of us don't know about. For example, did you know about the secret function of McDonald’s circular table?. In a similar vein, turns out that...
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Bar Rescue's Jon Taffer Is Feeling The Heat For His Restaurant
Jon Taffer has spent over a decade rescuing bars from the brink of disaster in his show, "Bar Rescue." Taffer has built his reputation as the go-to for struggling bar owners who are often on their last leg and weeks from closing. The "Bar Rescue" team usually shakes things up by giving the bar a new, hopefully profitable, concept. Taffer actually started in the hospitality business as a bartender before moving his way into bar consulting. However, his big break came when "Bar Rescue" first aired in 2011.
We Tried Chick-Fil-A's Autumn Spice Milkshake. Here's How It Went
While others are busy arguing whether pumpkin spice or apple pie is the best fall flavor, Chick-fil-A has opted to go in an equally-spiced but less controversial direction. Released on September 12th, Chick-fil-A is offering the Autumn Spice Milkshake for a limited time during the fall season. While it's got the same warm baking spices that you'll find in both pumpkin and apple pies, it doesn't have any of the fruity or squashy flavors that spark such heated debates — instead, it focuses on the spices we can all agree on.
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
What A Typical Breakfast Looks Like In Spain
If you've ever been to Spain, chances are that you couldn't eat as much as you wanted and didn't have the opportunity to try all the delicious dishes that the country offers. And there are too many tasty dishes to try out in just one trip. Of course, you already might've tried the most famous dishes such as the refreshing and chilled gazpacho soup, which is especially popular during summer, or the mega-popular Valencian paella, a hearty mixture of rice and meat such as chicken or rabbit (per BBC Good Food).
TikTok Can't Get Enough Of Aldi's German Week Selection
There's almost always some buzz on social media about products from Aldi, especially since it's still a top shop for groceries even while inflation rages on. There are even items at Aldi that are better than name brands, according to some shoppers, and one of TikTok's favorite Aldi-brand snacks is the chocolate peanut butter cups. The video platform is full of recommendations for what to buy at Aldi. One recent video from @aldiallthetime lists all the products released for the grocer's "German Week," and people are pumped to see some of their favorite snacks return.
McDonald's Refuses to Serve Man Cheese Slice as He Ordered a Vegan McPlant
"I'm a vegetarian so I love the McPlant. I just don't like vegan cheese, and I've never had a problem before swapping it out," the man told Newsweek.
The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok
If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
The reason why Heinz ketchup bottles have the number 57 on every bottle
The mystery surrounding the number 57 on Heinz ketchup bottles has been solved. Lots of us have had the pleasure of tucking into a meal that is even tastier thanks to Heinz's brand of tomato ketchup, and on close inspection of the familiar bottle there is a very clear '57 varieties' label.
The 15-Year-Old Beef Between Whole Foods And A Lobster Fishery
Whole Foods has rubbed some people the wrong way since its debut. One of the major complaints that people have is the astronomically high cost of shopping there. Block Club Chicago reports that Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who cited high prices as the reason one Whole Food store failed: "Most Chicagoans are hard-pressed to pay, for example, $15 a pound for a piece of steak." Then there was the time that Whole Foods had to pay a massive settlement because an investigation found that the supermarket had been grossly altering the weight of products in order to charge people more.
Giada De Laurentiis Always Uses The Same Ingredient In Her Desserts
The highly respected, illustrious idol of the American cooking scene, Giada De Laurentiis, uses an ingredient in her desserts that you would think was below her. No, this is not overly dramatic. De Laurentiis applied her culinary skills in the service of Prince William and Princess Kate. The latter transpired at a charity polo function in 2011 at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, per Today. It is no small accomplishment and enforces the idea that De Laurentiis's skills are a thing of wonder.
Instagram Is Floored Over Aldi's Extensive Pumpkin Beer Selection
Fall is officially here, and you know what that means: all pumpkin everything. Enthusiasts can celebrate by whipping up the best pumpkin recipes for fall or picking up any of the literally thousands of pumpkin products flooding the supermarkets. Those who really want to get into the spirit can grab a PSL, knock out a 30-minute pumpkin streusel muffin recipe, and head over to the store to pick up some pumpkin spice-flavored Twinkies or even Gouda cheese. This season, though, one relatively pumpkin-deprived area of the market is getting a blast of seasonal sparkle from the pumpkin fairy (or whoever it is who spreads all that pumpkin spice spirit): beer.
Do You Need A Water Bath When Making Cheesecake?
Though it masquerades in the dessert world as a cake, cheesecake is really not a cake at all, as it is not made with flour. There's even debate about whether cheesecake is considered a pie because it contains a custard-filled crust. However you want to define cheesecake, it's a sweet,...
Is Dry Brining Or Wet Brining Better For Thanksgiving Turkey?
If you happen to be hosting Thanksgiving this year, there's a good chance you already have various elements of the classic American meal on your mind. With turkey often serving as the main course of the late November celebration, the anxiety around cooking such a large piece of meat is palpable not just in real life but on social media sites such as Reddit. Just one search of the different brining techniques on TikTok can send anyone into a tailspin when deciding what option is best for them and their comfort level in the kitchen.
How to Score Free Iced Coffee From Dunkin' This Week
If you're not a morning person or you tend to need a 3 p.m. caffeine boost to get you through the rest of the day, you may want to head over to Dunkin'. This week only, the popular coffee chain is offering customers a free iced coffee–or any iced drink of their choice.
Geoffrey Zakarian Has A Pro Tip For Cooking Shellfish
Protein is often the most expensive part of a dish, whether you're searing a beef steak or grilling a piece of salmon. It's also often the part of a dish that's the toughest to rescue if you mess it up. While you can always add in a few pinches of this or that to help refresh a sauce that isn't working the way you want it to, it's tougher to revive a protein that has been overcooked to the point where it's chewy, rubbery, and just plain unpleasant to consume.
TikTok Is Losing It Over A Barbecue Beer 'Gun'
If you're a fan of yearly summer cookouts, an ice-cold beer in hand as you play the role of expert grill master tending to the flames of flavor, we've just found your new favorite toy. There are so many tasty ways for beer lovers to combine their favorite brews with the perfect cut of meat, turning an already flavorful bite into a mouth-watering feast you'll probably dream about later on. If you've been blessed with all the outdoor grilling, marinating, and food prep skills to give any juicy steak or saucy rack of ribs that magic touch, the sky's the limit for you, a connoisseur of your craft.
