Renton, WA

Bloodworks Northwest opens new donor center in Renton

On Sept. 29, Bloodworks Northwest will have a grand opening for its new blood donation center in Renton. The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Renton Donor Center will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Renton donation center. Bloodworks Northwest President and CEO Curt Bailey and Executive Vice President of Blood Services Vicki Finson will attend the ceremony, along with Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone, Renton City Councilmember Ed Prince and CEO Valley Medical Center Jeannine Grinnell.
Thurston, Pierce County Sites Considered for New Airport

Two rural expanses of land in Pierce County are among three so-called "greenfield" sites that remain under consideration for a new airport after a state Legislature-created group on Friday narrowed down options for where it will recommend establishing flight operations to accommodate growing passenger and cargo traffic in the region.
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State

Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
Suits: Seattle’s Kshama Sawant ignored her district when it asked for help

Katie Daviscourt from RebelNews.com revealed on this morning’s Bryan Suits Show that Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant did not activate her camera as she attended a recent council meeting via Zoom. The 3rd District representative did not interact nor even show the slightest sign of interest, according to Daviscourt....
Everett police start abandoned shopping cart recovery program

EVERETT, Wash. - Abandoned shopping carts may be a nuisance for a community, but the city of Everett has rolled out a program to help tackle the issue. This week the Everett Police Department announced its Shopping Cart Recovery Program as a solution for retrieving and returning abandoned shopping carts to the owners.
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Gary N. Scofield | Obituary

Gary N. Scofield passed away at home peacefully on September 3, 2022. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1955 and grew up in Washington State. Gary was a mechanic for King County Metro. Anyone who knew Gary would tell you what a hard worker he was his entire life. Gary was extremely proud of the men his sons, Jon and Josh, have become and his grandchildren, Parker and Finley, were the light of his life. His other passion was fixing everything and he was excellent at it. He kept his vehicles and home in the best condition he could. Gary was a kind and quiet man but always showed he cared in his own way. Ask anyone, if you came to his home he never wanted anyone to leave without giv- ing them something to help with or something they might have mentioned to him in passing.
Sea-Tac Airport explains what led to 2.5 hour security lines that stretched to the parking garage

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is apologizing for the abnormally long security lines last Sunday, which stretched into the Sea-Tac parking garage. The airport says it was a combination of unexpectedly high numbers of end-of-summer travelers, not enough Transportation Security Administration officers to meet the demand, and construction taking two lanes offline. More passengers went through security between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday than any other morning of the pandemic, according to a Port of Seattle blog post.
Washington’s Largest Homeless Camp Isn’t Where You Think

In the last decade or more, Seattle's reputation has diminished a bit because of homeless camps called "Tent Cities." The Tent Cities may move, but they never go away. Maybe you've spoken to a relative from a surrounding suburb who has warned you about visiting the Emerald City as a result of the homeless being "everywhere." And while it is a very real problem, it has also been sensationalized by some in Seattle media. And of course, it has been politicized.
