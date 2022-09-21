Gary N. Scofield passed away at home peacefully on September 3, 2022. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1955 and grew up in Washington State. Gary was a mechanic for King County Metro. Anyone who knew Gary would tell you what a hard worker he was his entire life. Gary was extremely proud of the men his sons, Jon and Josh, have become and his grandchildren, Parker and Finley, were the light of his life. His other passion was fixing everything and he was excellent at it. He kept his vehicles and home in the best condition he could. Gary was a kind and quiet man but always showed he cared in his own way. Ask anyone, if you came to his home he never wanted anyone to leave without giv- ing them something to help with or something they might have mentioned to him in passing.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO