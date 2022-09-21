Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Why California faces a shortage of mental health workers
The need for therapists, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists is greater than ever. Under relentless pressure from the pandemic and inflation, wildfires and gun violence, racism and war, Californians are crying out for help. But that doesn’t mean they can get it.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Stop fraud at the source
The recent report that California’s Employment Development Department paid out more than $20 billion in fraudulent claims is infuriating, but is par for the course in California. As other taxpayers in this state surely know, the hard-earned dollars we pony up to the state are seldom used as advertised. Billions went to waste on a high-speed rail line that won’t serve a single rider until at least 2030. We continue to pay dearly at the pump, yet the gas tax keeps rising.
Bakersfield Californian
Mold Inspection Sciences Texas Announces Brandon Apple as COO
Experienced and proven successful executive to take on COO role for one of the largest mold inspection organizations in Texas. AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mold Inspection Sciences Texas, the state’s leading mold inspection and testing company, is proud to announce Brandon Apple has been appointed as COO. In this role, Brandon will oversee the company’s operational aspects, coordinate with managers and departments to achieve objectives and goals, promote employee growth, and assist in establishing policies that continue to cultivate company culture and vision.
Bakersfield Californian
Berry draws fire for offering to buy up homes in McKittrick
A Kern County oil producer has stirred controversy by trying to buy up residential property in the McKittrick area in preparation for a buffer zone the state is placing between oil field operations and sensitive sites like homes. Berry Corp. recently sent out what it called fair-market offers to owners...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Californian
JOE MATHEWS: When every Californian is a campaign donor
Would democracy work better if we all were campaign donors?. That’s the proposition posed by democracy vouchers, an idea that has reached the Golden State.
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Calhoun County vs. Trinity, ppd. to Oct 4th. Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (eight, eight, five, two) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
Bakersfield Californian
Our View: Proposition 1 – Reproductive Rights – Vote YES
The U.S. Supreme Court ruling this summer that overturned 50 years of reproductive rights protection has drawn protests and prompted Proposition 1 to be placed on the November ballot. The proposed amendment to the California Constitution reads, “The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in...
Comments / 0