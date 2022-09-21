Read full article on original website
Drive-by parade planned for Saturday for Rockwall County resident turning 105
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 23, 2022) Look who’s turning 105! The family of Sylvia Johnson invites the entire community to celebrate Sylvia Johnson’s special day with a drive-by birthday parade at 2PM tomorrow (Saturday, Sept. 24) at 2622 Cypress Drive, Rockwall 75087 (Ridgecrest neighborhood). Join in the parade or...
Schedule for Rockwall Rib Rub, Run & Roll Oct. 1
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 22, 2022) Rockwall Parks & Recreation will present the 14th Annual Rib Rub Run & Roll Saturday, Oct. 1 at Harry Myers Park with additional activities in Downtown Rockwall. Here’s the line-up of events:. Saturday, October 1st. Race. – Begins and ends at Harry Myers Park...
Executive Director brings new ideas to Rockwall County Museum
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) The Rockwall County Historical Foundation welcomed Katie Conrad in June as their new Executive Director of the Rockwall County Museum. Conrad is the first to hold this position, since it is a new role initiated by the RCHF this past year. But according to Conrad, she is looking forward to the endless possibilities ahead.
Chabad of Rockwall County offers no-cost services for Jewish High Holidays
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) With just under a week before the onset of the Jewish New Year, the question of where to attend services is high on the list for many Jewish families and singles. Recognizing the often high price tag attached to the experience, Chabad of Rockwall County is offering their friendly and welcoming services for free for individuals of all ages in the Rockwall Jewish community.
Rockwall installs patriotic welcome to visitors with giant flag
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) – Have you seen it? As visitors enter the City of Rockwall, they will now be welcomed by a larger than life statement for all who visit. The City of Rockwall has installed an impressive 190’ flagpole to fly an American flag on a site at the northeast corner of the I-30 access road between Laguna Drive and Horizon Rd. / Village Dr. This project will serve as a patriotic entry feature to the City for many years to come.
City of Rockwall’s giant American flag is officially flying high
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 21, 2022) The City of Rockwall shared photos of the official flag on social media this morning, writing:. “The American flag is officially up! The City of Rockwall’s patriotic welcome is complete, and flying for all to enjoy. The 50×80’ flag weighs 120 lbs. To ensure proper flag etiquette, eight people lifted the flag and hoisted it into the air. It took about a week to assemble and install the 190’ flagpole, and then a few days to complete electrical and lighting installation to properly display the American flag.”
City of Rowlett: Work begins on the Dalrock ‘curve’ Sept 29
ROWLETT, TX (Sept. 23, 2022) Safety improvements meant to slow traffic coming into the curve on Dalrock Road just north of the Princeton Road split will begin Thursday, September 29. The project is anticipated to last approximately 2 months. During this time, the northbound lane of Dalrock Road will be...
City of Rockwall unveils newly renovated KidZone playground at Harry Myers Park
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 19, 2022) Hundreds of excited residents showed up to celebrate the City of Rockwall’s Parks and Recreation Department’s grand re-opening on Saturday of their newly renovated KidZone at Harry Myers Park. Rockwall Mayor Kevin Fowler welcomed the crowd, and the Director of Parks and Recreation, Travis Sales, introduced all the fun-filled new features of the playground.
Rockwall first responders honored for saving two-year-old’s life
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 20, 2022) At last night’s Rockwall City Council meeting Captain Rodney Caudle, Driver Engineer Jacob Farrell, Firefighter Garrett Green, and Rockwall Police Officer Kris Adair were recognized with a Lifesaving Award. We are extremely proud of their efforts and direct role they played in saving this young child’s life.
