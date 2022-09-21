ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

fastphillysports.com

WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!

E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter

The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
papreplive.com

Big second half surge sends Downingtown East past Kennett

DOWNINGTOWN- The Downingtown East Cougars shook off a tough first half and scored 27 unanswered points in the second half as the Cougars downed a tough Kennett squad, 41-7, in a nonleague matchup at Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night. The game saw the return from injury for Downingtown East (4-1) quarterback...
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
PhillyBite

Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia

- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Reggie Jackson’s Boyhood Home Could Well Be Out in Wyncote, Turned into a Parking Lot

Reggie Jackson's childhood home in Wyncote.Image via Stephen M. Falk, Philadelphia Inquirer. A run-down two-story building is covered in vines along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. Despite its unassuming appearance, the abandoned house has quite a history. It’s where Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson spent his childhood. But purchasers of the property may soon turn it into a parking lot, writes Marina Affo for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
WYNCOTE, PA

