This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Police Department Inaccurately used Disney World Location for Crime for More than 10 YearsZack LovePhiladelphia, PA
fastphillysports.com
WARNER AND TEMPLE WAXES UMASS FOR 1ST SHUTOUT SINCE 2016!
E.J. Warner threw two touchdown passes and Layton Jordan returned an interception 41 yards to lead Temple to a 28-0 win over UMass. Warner, the son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, got his first win as a starter, going 11 of 22 for 173 yards. He opened the scoring with an 11-yard strike to Ian Stewart and capped it a 50-yard connection with Adonicas Sanders.
Gunfire Rings Out After Philly HS Football Game: Report
No one was injured when shots rang out after a high school football game in Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 23, 6abc reports. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside the field on 48th Street and Spruce Street, the outlet says. Police have only said they discovered shell casings around the...
Shooting threat halts HS football game in 3rd quarter
The threat of a shooting forced Friday night’s high school football game between Mastery of Camden and host Collingswood to be stopped in the third quarter, according to Collingswood coach Mike McKeown. McKeown said local police received a call that a potential shooting could occur at 9 p.m.
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
papreplive.com
Big second half surge sends Downingtown East past Kennett
DOWNINGTOWN- The Downingtown East Cougars shook off a tough first half and scored 27 unanswered points in the second half as the Cougars downed a tough Kennett squad, 41-7, in a nonleague matchup at Kottmeyer Stadium Friday night. The game saw the return from injury for Downingtown East (4-1) quarterback...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
An actor and Philly native comes home to encourage big change through small choices
Actor Elijah Everett is hosting a community empowerment event on Saturday at his alma mater, Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa. “I’ve seen the decline in our community there,” he said. “We have to get outside our norm of thinking.”
PhillyBite
Italian Specialty Shops in Philadelphia
- If you're looking for a unique Italian specialty shop in Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Read more about Claudio's Specialty Foods, Calabria Imports Inc., and Grassia's Italian Market Spice Company. We also look at Talluto's and Claudio's. If you're interested in spicing up your next recipe, you'll want to visit one of these Philadelphia shops.
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
Man shot, killed near Drexel University was recent Temple grad
"Everett was always willing to lend a hand to any anyone who needed his attention, love and humor," his family said.
Surveillance video released in killing of Temple graduate Everett Beauregard near Drexel
Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing the moment a 23-year-old Temple University graduate was shot and killed in Powelton.
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See
Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.
Philadelphia expert says this is the worst snack at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
2 killed during 'unsanctioned' car event in Wildwood, NJ; 1 arrested
A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania man is facing charges after two people were killed in Wildwood, New Jersey during an "unsanctioned" car event known as H20i.
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Reggie Jackson’s Boyhood Home Could Well Be Out in Wyncote, Turned into a Parking Lot
Reggie Jackson's childhood home in Wyncote.Image via Stephen M. Falk, Philadelphia Inquirer. A run-down two-story building is covered in vines along Greenwood Avenue in Wyncote. Despite its unassuming appearance, the abandoned house has quite a history. It’s where Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson spent his childhood. But purchasers of the property may soon turn it into a parking lot, writes Marina Affo for ThePhiladelphia Inquirer.
Firefly Music Festival, Mary J. Blige, 022 Fest, Puerto Rican Day Parade, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
September ends on an upbeat note as the inaugural Philly Arts & Music Fest kicks off, the Fringe Festival continues with new works, the Firefly Music Festival drops into Dover with Halsey and Dua Lipa, and in New Jersey, a popular brewfest is the main attraction in Glassboro. Delaware. Firefly...
N.J. brewery sues state over rules it says are killing business
A Gloucester County brewery has sued the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control seeking to roll back a set of recently-implemented rules it says is strangling growth and could have many brewery owners shouting “Last call.”. The Death of the Fox Brewery in East Greenwich on Wednesday notified...
