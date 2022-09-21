Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen Car
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal lands
Oregon travels to undefeated Washington State for Pac-12 showdown
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
Hayward Field Welcome Party kicks off Friday evening
EUGENE, Ore. — Hayward Field is the place to be Friday night as a new era of track and field at the University of Oregon begins with a free party. The UO track program is under new leadership with Jerry Schumacher named the new head coach in July. Now,...
Thousands of students move into the University of Oregon this week
EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
Should Lane County be renamed Kalapuya County?
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A discussion took place Friday at the Eugene City Club on an idea that's come up before: renaming Lane County. During the meeting, people talked about the proposal of renaming the county to "Kalapuya County." Speakers there say the Kalapuya and their ancestors are estimated...
Lane County seeing student test scores plummet post pandemic
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — New numbers from the Oregon Department of Education show students are struggling. ODE released an assessment Thursday showing lower test scores from schools across the state. NBC 16 dug into the numbers for some of our local districts. Lane County is seeing student scores plummet...
Cousins, ages 19 and 20, killed in Washington County crash; other person left injured
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Two people died and another person was injured in a two-car crash Thursday night in Washington County, according to Hillsboro police. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Northwest 185th Avenue just south of Northeast Eider Court, at the entrance to the Sunset SQ shopping center.
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
Salem Police: Motorcyclist collides with delivery vehicle, sustains fatal injuries
SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday when he collided with a delivery vehicle. Just after 2:00 p.m., 35-year-old Frederick Lee McKinney was traveling westbound on Browning Avenue, approaching Liberty Road when he collided with a delivery vehicle, officials say. The delivery vehicle was making...
Renovations underway at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Renovations are now underway at Washington Jefferson Park in Eugene after a large homeless camp was cleared out six months ago. They have removed the grass and now they're working on topsoil removal. The city says the soil was impacted after hundreds of people lived at the park.
Going mushroom hunting? Have a plan to get home safely
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It's currently mushroom hunting season. But after many missing person reports in the past, the Lane County Sheriff's Office wants you to have a plan to get back safely. Mushroom hunting is usually a family-fun event. But authorities say you should make a plan so...
Goodwill collecting donations for Red Cross to aid those affected by wildfires
Goodwill will be collecting and matching donations in local stores for the American Red Cross to help people affected by western wildfires. From Sunday, September 25 to Saturday, October 1, stores in Brookings, Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence, Junction City, North Bend, and Springfield will collect donations by rounding up customers' purchases, or anyone can come in and make a donation at any register.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools bus driver arrested for driving bus under the influence
SALEM, Ore. — UPDATE: This story has been updated here. A bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools has been arrested for driving a bus with students onboard while under the influence of alcohol, the Salem Police Department has reported. 42-year-old Katy Anne Fowler was arrested Thursday, September 22 for...
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
Springfield Police to hold first open house since 2019
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — An open house for the public takes place Saturday at the Springfield Police Department. It's the first one since 2019. The department is showing off new patrol cars and offering tours around the Justice Center. For Lt. George Crolly, open houses like these provide an opportunity...
