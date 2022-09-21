"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come?" Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. After seeing her son for the first time, Khloé,...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO