Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come?" Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. After seeing her son for the first time, Khloé,...
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration
Kim Kardashian has taken the runway by storm. The SKIMS founder, 41, took her bow after debuting the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan on Friday. In a surprise appearance, Kim was revealed onstage in a sleeveless black sparkly gown, with her...
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kim Kardashian is now the owner of a new Malibu estate, but she is keeping her family home in Hidden Hills. The SKIMS founder, 41, made the purchase this month, and a source told PEOPLE about her plans for the Malibu villa. "The Malibu house is just a beach house....
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss
Angela Deem is planning a sneaky surprise. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star is preparing for an impromptu trip to visit her husband Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria after he spoke against her 112-pound weight loss after surgery. The most important part? Michael has no idea Angela is...
Paris Hilton is offering $10,000 to anyone who can find or has information about her missing Chihuahua, Diamond Baby
Paris Hilton said that family and friends have searched "high and low" for Diamond Baby to no avail.
Amal Clooney Shines in Black Ruffle and Sequin Dress During Date Night with Husband George
Amal Clooney dazzled in sequins and ruffles during a date night with husband George Clooney on Thursday. In the pictures, the couple — who have been married since 2014 — hold hands as they walk into the Italian eatery Locanda Verde in New York City, Daily Mail reported.
Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding
The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends...
Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Vegas Residency with Hits and Stripped Down Performances: 'We Made It'
Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency show is fire — no "Kerosene" required. On Friday, Lambert, 38, kicked off her Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, which equated to a whole lot of pyro and a 90-minute education in modern country. "O.M.G., we made it!" the country superstar...
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are calling off their divorce, PEOPLE confirms. A source tells PEOPLE the pair are back together. Additionally, the Rocky actor's rep told Page Six Friday, "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy."
Tino Franco's Dad Speaks Out After Son Cheated on Bachelorette Rachel Recchia: 'Nobody's Perfect'
Fans saw Tino Franco get engaged to Rachel Recchia during Tuesday's 'Bachelorette' finale — but the moment was short-lived after he confessed to kissing another woman Tino Franco's family is standing with him. His father, Joe Franco, shared a Facebook post about making mistakes after Bachelorette co-lead Rachel Recchia ended her engagement with Tino following his infidelity. "Nobody's perfect," the quote began. "We make mistakes. We say wrong things. We do wrong things. We fall. We get up. We learn. We grow. We move on." Joe didn't add his own...
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement in September 2020 — and now, her father Todd Chrisley is sharing his theory on why the relationship didn't work out Todd Chrisley has a theory as to why daughter Savannah Chrisley's relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles didn't work out. While co-hosting the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, Todd spoke about his love for Kerdiles — despite the fact that the former athlete is no longer dating Savannah. "We love Nic, and I pray for him every day and I will always love him," Todd,...
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess shared the sweet shot as she celebrated son Zane turning three months Sharna Burgess is all about loving her blended family. The professional dancer shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos on Instagram celebrating son Zane as he turned 3-months-old. Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, boyfriend Brian Austin Green and three of his sons. "3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known,"...
Sherri Shepherd Reveals Oprah Sent Her Huge Flower Arrangement, Reenacts Iconic Red Wagon Moment
"Oh my God, let me tell you all something, I may not have meat in that wagon, but I got flowers from Oprah," Shepherd said referring to Winfrey's 1988 memorable TV moment Sherri Shepherd is bringing back one of the most memorable TV moments from Oprah Winfrey. On Friday, Shepherd, 55, revealed on her new daytime talk show Sherri that Winfrey, 68, had sent her a huge flower arrangement. During the announcement, Shepherd reenacted the iconic TV moment from Winfrey by using a red wagon to bring out the flowers for her...
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Supportive Sneakers Shoppers Compare to 'Walking on Air'
We're crowning Jennifer Garner Hollywood's resident sneaker queen. When The Adam Project actress, 50, is spotted out and about, nine times out of ten, she's wearing a pair of comfy kicks. From supportive styles for workouts to retro picks for everyday wear, Garner has, well, garnered quite the impressive sneaker collection over the years. And lately, her go-to choice is an eye-catching pair from an under-the-radar brand.
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
Kim Kardashian is all about helping sister Khloé Kardashian through a difficult time. During Thursday's season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, viewers saw a glimpse of Khloé's intimate baby shower for her second child, which was organized by Kim, 41, and mom Kris Jenner. At the event, the...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Share Greatest Lessons from Their Dad as They Talk Growing Up in Hawaii
Dylan and Paris Brosnan open up about what it was like growing up with the James Bond actor as a dad Pierce Brosnan's sons have learned a lot from their dad. The three men appear in a feature for GQ, where the young Brosnans talk about growing up with the 007 star as their dad. Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, grew up at the height of their father's fame and recall that through it all, he taught them a lot about "preparation, passion, confidence, showing up on time."...
There's a Secret Sale on the Trendy Denim Brand That's Been Hollywood's Go-To for Years
Emma Roberts and Paulina Porizkova are fans of Rag & Bone Now that fall is in full swing, there's never been a better time to spruce up your wardrobe with a few fresh splurges. One luxe line that we regularly keep tabs on is Rag & Bone — since celebrities like Paulina Porizkova, Emma Roberts, and Kate Bosworth are loyal fans — and we just stumbled upon a secret sale on the brand. Rue La La quietly kicked off a flash sale that's brimming with deals on Rag...
