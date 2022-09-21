Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Give Details in Fatal Car Pursuit
(Michigan City, IN) - An 18-year-old Illinois man was killed Thursday night when his car during a pursuit by police crashed through the brick wall of Ames Field in Michigan City. Grant Grabel was from Bourbonnais, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. The collision left a gaping hole...
hometownnewsnow.com
Michigan City Boy Honored for Saving Life
(La Porte County, IN) - A 10-year-old Michigan City boy is credited with saving the life of an older man who could not get up off the floor of his house for an extended period. Jonathan Mendez was given a "Certificate of Recognition for Exemplary and Life Saving Service" from...
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fatality Linked to Domestic Violence Claim
(Michigan City, IN) - It now appears a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a teenager at Ames Field in Michigan City last night stemmed from a domestic dispute. Grant Grabel, 18, was from Bourbonnais, Ill, a village about 60 miles south of Chicago. During a police chase, Grabel's vehicle went...
nypressnews.com
Bourbonnais Man, 18, killed after crashing into stadium in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) – A Bourbonnais man is dead after crashing into the bleachers of a stadium in Michigan City Thursday night. Michigan City police said around 8:10 p.m. Illinois State Police were requested to investigate a deadly crash in the area. A preliminary investigation by an ISP...
classichits106.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
Dr. Michael D. Anthony Installed as Prairie State College’s First Black President
Prairie State College held a formal investiture ceremony to install Dr. Michael D. Anthony as the 16th president, the first African American, and the youngest president in the college’s history. Dr. Anthony officially assumed the role of Prairie State College president on October 15, 2021. The ceremony was held Thursday, September 15, 2022, during the college’s homecoming week.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana RDA’s Darnail Lyles works to cultivate relationships
Attorney Darnail Lyles, BS, JD, is one of the newer board members to be appointed just 18 months ago to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority (RDA). The RDA was created to help fund major infrastructure projects in Northwest Indiana, such as revitalizing the Lake Michigan shoreline and addressing regional transportation. An avid gardener, Lyles uses many of the same skills in growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables to cultivate a new environment of growth and expansion in Northwest Indiana.
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
95.3 MNC
High-speed chase results in La Porte County death
A high-speed chase claimed a life in La Porte County. It happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sep. 22, in Michigan City when police saw a vehicle headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Blvd. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver did not stop. Instead,...
14news.com
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo School Board member becomes campaign issue in township trustee race
The Valparaiso School Board's first Black member has found herself at the center of a political battle in the Center Township trustee race. The township board's appointment of Erika Watkins to the school board last year was cited as a poor decision in materials from Casey Schmidt's campaign, according to residents. Schmidt currently serves as Valparaiso City Council president.
Chicago man who typically feeds homeless comes to Elk Grove Village to serve migrants
A Chicago man who typically is feeding the homeless has been coming to Elk Grove Village to feed newly arrived migrants in a vacant parking lot.
3 alleged cartel operatives arrested at Gary airport expected to plead guilty
A private jet registered in Mexico landed at Gary Airport with 220 lbs. of cocaine packed inside several suitcases and transferred to a waiting SUV, according to U.S. drug agents
Domino’s® is hiring! Supply chain center in Indiana to host hiring days
Domino’s supply chain center, located at 9701 Georgia St. in Crown Point, is looking to fill open positions through two on-site hiring events. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from. 1-4 p.m., interviews will be held to fill positions for CDL class A drivers. On Monday, Sept. 26 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., interviews will be held to fill positions for warehouse and production associates.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
nomadlawyer.org
Crown Point: 7 Best Places To Visit In Crown Point, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Crown Point Indiana. Crown Point is a city in Lake County, Indiana and the county seat. It has a population of approximately 33,899 as of the 2020 census. The city was incorporated in 1868, and the first settler was Solon Robinson. The local economy...
hometownnewsnow.com
Abduction Attempt Reported in Walkerton
(Walkerton, IN) - Police are investigating an alleged abduction attempt in Walkerton earlier this week. On Tuesday, the John Glenn School Corporation issued a statement to parents that a student had reported being approached and followed by a stranger. The female student told authorities that a white male with thin...
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Catch Up to Busy Burglar
(La Porte County, IN) - Technology helped snare a suspect who’s allegedly turned crime into a career. David Davis, 49, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with level 5 felony burglary. With help from another suspect, Davis allegedly broke into a building on July 3 at Amish...
