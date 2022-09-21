Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug charges
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced Friday that 43-year-old Nicholas Holder, of Grand Island, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. In the federal court, Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said Holder was sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Chief U.S. District Court Judge sentenced Holder...
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
KSNB Local4
3 adults, 3 juveniles severely injured in Buffalo County crash Saturday
SHELTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Three adults and three juveniles are hospitalized with severe injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday. Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a motor vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. near Grand Island Rd. and Shelton Rd. After arriving on scene, law enforcement saw a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided and multiple people were injured.
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
Kearney Hub
Grand Island runaway wrecks stolen pickup in Minden
MINDEN — A 14-year-old Grand Island male faces possible juvenile charges in Kearney County following a pursuit Tuesday. At about 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, the Minden Police Department received a report of a possible runaway juvenile from Grand Island being at a residence in Minden, according to a press release from MPD. Officers checked the residence and did not locate anyone at the residence.
KSNB Local4
Injury accident leads to road closure in south Hastings Saturday afternoon
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An injury accident led to road closures in south Hastings Saturday afternoon. First responders were dispatched to the scene of an accident around 2:40 pm. at Idlewild Rd. and Wabash Ave. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, at least two agencies— including the sheriff’s office...
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (31) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
KSNB Local4
Demolition to continue on the Hastings 16th Street Viaduct
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The demolition of the 16th Street Viaduct in Hastings has resumed, after a brief pause. According to City of Hastings Spokesperson LeAnne Doose, the work got back underway on Monday, after the project came to a brief stop. During the stop, Union Pacific was doing some work to streamline the process to protect the tracks for when a train comes, during the time they are removing the remaining structure.
Sand Hills Express
House Fire in Bow Snuffed Out by Fire Department
BROKEN BOW – A house fire on 7th Avenue in Broken Bow called the Broken Bow Fire Department to action at 1:34 p.m. Three trucks responded within 15 minutes: Engine 32, Rescue 61, and Tower 3. Firefighters fought the blaze for about an hour, which seemed to come from the basement of the house.
knopnews2.com
Cozad hosts Broken Bow
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Broken Bow traveled to Cozad Friday night, and they brought their A game. Their defense was put to the test for the final drive of the half and Conner Wells made the huge tackle on fourth down to end the half with a shut out. The Indians try to answer in the second half, and on their first possession on third down, a great defensive play by Zack Gaffney forces the Haymakers to fourth down and the Indians cruise to victory, 42-19.
foxnebraska.com
State Fair board calls special meeting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair board held a special meeting Saturday afternoon. However, the board spent the majority of the meeting in executive session behind closed doors, despite an objection from some in attendance. "I would like to formally object to this. Nothing was discussed openly...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army shelter closes after wave of staff resignations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The men’s shelter of the Salvation Army of Grand Island has shut its doors due to a staffing shortage. The closure happened right after four shelter employees walked out after alleged mistreatment by leadership. One of the four who resigned included, now, former SA...
KSNB Local4
Traffic plans for Second Ave Overpass project in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drivers should be aware of some continued work happening on the 2nd Avenue overpass in Kearney. The City of Kearney Public Works Department and Wilke Contracting Corp. said that both directions of traffic on the 2nd Avenue overpass will be switched from the outside lanes to the inside lanes on Friday, September 23, weather permitting. Oversized and wide loads are required to use an alternate route.
unkantelope.com
SafeRide program ends with Kearney Cab Company
SafeRide program for UNK students no longer exists. The Kearney Cab Company that provided the service went out of business in August. Wendy Schardt, director of Student Health and Counseling, explained that there isn’t a replacement. “Right now, we don’t really have anything in place,” Schardt said. “So, it’s...
KSNB Local4
Hastings College making changes to homecoming court
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Homecoming festivities are often deeply rooted in tradition but at Hastings College, they’re hoping to establish a new one. For the past couple of years, the HC Student Association has been making changes to the rules of the homecoming court in the hopes of making it more open and inclusive.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
knopnews2.com
North Platte hosts Gothenburg for their last home event of the season
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Girl’s Golf Team hosts the Gothenburg Swedes at Lake Maloney Golf course for their final home event of the season. In North Platte’s previous meet, the Ogallala Invite, they came away with a second-place finish with a team score of 331. The Gothenburg Swedes previously competed at the Dawson County Tournament and came away with a team win.
knopnews2.com
North Platte travels to Kearney to face the Bearcats
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-2 North Platte Bulldogs hit the road and travel to Kearney to face the unbeaten 4-0 Kearney Bearcats. In their previous match-up, the Bulldogs faced Columbus at home on Bauer Field and won 28-0. North Platte looks to keep that momentum going on the road and hand the Bearcats their first loss of the season.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Casino Resort to host job fairs starting Sept. 28
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A temporary casino will open at Fonner Park at the end of the year. The permanent casino will likely open sometime in 2024. But who’s going to work there? Grand Island Casino Resort is trying to find out and will start hosting career fairs on Sept. 28. There will also be career fairs in October.
