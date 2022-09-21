Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Steve Kerr calls out Stephen A. Smith over his Warriors reporting
Stephen A. is getting called out this week by Stevie K. Appearing on a recent episode of The Athletic’s “The TK Show,” Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr responded to a recent claim that ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith made on “First Take.” Smith passed along an unflattering report about young Warriors big man Jonathan Kuminga alleging that Kuminga’s work ethic and focus were not up to par.
Knicks Add Two More on Training Camp Deals
The New York Knicks' Westchester reserves have been plentifully stocked as training camp looms.
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
Did Marlins just pave way for Don Mattingly to come home to Yankees?
The Miami Marlins and Don Mattingly have agreed this will be his last season as manager of the team. Come home to the Bronx, Don. The Yankees need you. After seven years managing the Miami Marlins, Don Mattingly is going to be moving on. On Sunday morning, Craig Mish and...
Warriors' Steph Curry: Praise from Giannis is 'not going to soften me at all'
Speaking with reporters during media day on Sunday, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Steph Curry was the best player in the world. While Antetokounmpo's comment was genuine, his reasoning behind picking Curry relied heavily upon the fact that the Warriors enter 2022-2023 as the...
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards
Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
Atlanta Falcons finally deliver a clutch play late in Seattle
The Atlanta Falcons finally put one in the win column late Sunday evening beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 in a tight road victory. It was a game in which the Atlanta defense managed to make Geno Smith look like prime Tom Brady picking apart the Atlanta defense. However, this same...
Uproot MSG? Mayor Adams 'Open' To Moving Knicks' Arena
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has reopened discussion about moving the Knicks and Rangers, jokingly remarking it could "help the Knicks win."
Kyrie Irving's Shockingly Low Ranking In ESPN's Top-100 Players
ESPN ranked Kyrie Irving as the 33rd best player in the NBA for the 2022-23 season.
Knicks Sophomore Quentin Grimes Prepares For Year Two (Video)
Many have clamored for the Knicks to grant their 2021 first-rounder a bigger opportunity, especially after a publicized summer.
NFL Twitter roasts Dolphins for butt-punt block: Funniest memes and tweets
The Miami Dolphins punted the ball off their own player’s butt. It’s real, and NFL Twitter could not contain themselves. Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble will live on in infamy for decades, but we have a new entrant. The Dolphins submitted their own masterpiece on Sunday afternoon — the butt-punt fumble. Yes, it’s new and trendy.
Longoria's pinch-single sends Giants over Diamondbacks 3-2
PHOENIX (AP) — Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Sunday. Brandon Crawford led off the Giants eighth with a single against Luis Frias (1-1) and advanced to second on Cooper Hummel’s passed ball. One out later, Jason Vosler walked, and another passed ball moved the runners to second and third. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores walked to load the bases and Reyes Moronta relieved Frias. Longoria’s line single to left scored the Giants’ first two runs after they had left 10 runners on base without scoring in the first seven innings. “We need a miracle to make the playoffs at this point, but our message has been consistent. Just trying to continue to play hard,” Longoria said.
Mike McDaniel ties Jimmy Johnson for best Miami Dolphins coaching start
The Miami Dolphins may finally have their long overdue head coach of the future. Mike McDaniel has been outstanding the first three weeks. With the Miami win today, McDaniel ties Jimmy Johnson as only the 2nd coach in Miami Dolphins history to his career off with three opening wins. He is the only first-time head coach to win three games. Johnson, of course, took over for Shula after his Super Bowl winning stints in Dallas.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Knicks' Derrick Rose 'Blessed' to Be Back at Rookie Weight
Set to enter his fourth season with the Knicks, Rose could make his biggest New York impact yet.
