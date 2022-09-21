'I urge AG Frosh to dig a little deeper': Mosby responds to AG Frosh

In a recent statement released by State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, she calls out Attorney General Brian Frosh for "his office's willful decision to sit on exculpatory evidence for the last seven years."

This responses comes after a Baltimore Circuit Court agreed to grant a motion by the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office to vacate Adnan Syed's 1999 murder conviction on Monday.

Syed had been jailed since 1999 for murdering his then high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee, whose body was discovered in Leakin Park.

During the trial, prosecutors discovered evidence that might suggest two other suspects may have been responsible for the murder.

However, defense attorneys claim this isn't new information as investigators were aware of these suspects when they charged Syed, but they failed to disclose it.

This is known as a Brady violation.

Frosh claims that the allegations related to the Brady violation are incorrect.

He also adds that "neither State’s Attorney Mosby nor anyone from her office bothered to consult with either the Assistant State’s Attorney who prosecuted the case or with anyone in my office regarding these alleged violations."

Mosby doesn't think Frosh's misconducts stop at this case, she also says that Frosh should "dig a little deeper and evaluate any other errors infringing on the rights of other Marylanders."

Her full response can be found below:

I think Attorney General Brian Frosh needs to speak to his office's willful decision to sit on exculpatory evidence for the last seven years. His inability to uphold this fundamental obligation denied Mr. Syed his right to a fair trial and now forces a family to relive an unimaginable nightmare because of his unconscionable misdeeds. As opposed to deflecting from his prosecutorial failure, I urge AG Frosh to 'dig a little deeper' and evaluate any other errors infringing on the rights of other Marylanders.



