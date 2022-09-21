Read full article on original website
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Video Shows Russian Fighter Jet Fall From Sky as 4 Planes Destroyed—Ukraine
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-20 and Su-34 plane.
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Trump because if they do, 'he turns around and punches them in the face' for it.
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
NPR
Russians protested in dozens of cities against Putin's military draft
MOSCOW — Russians again protested against President Vladimir Putin's decision to draft additional forces for his struggling military operation in Ukraine — holding scattered demonstrations in dozens of cities across Russia on Saturday despite threats of arrest and a heavy police presence. As nightfall set, over 700 people...
NPR
Russians against the war seek refuge in Turkey
In Russia, there are long lines along the border and flights out of the country are sold out as men of military age try to get out. The exodus follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to mobilize tens of thousands of reservists after the Russian military lost ground to Ukraine's counteroffensive. Many of those fleeing are headed to Turkey, one of the few countries that allows Russians to come in without a visa. NPR's Fatma Tanis was at Istanbul's main airport.
NPR
Russian men are flying to Turkey to avoid military service in Ukraine
There are long car lines at Russian border crossings. Airplane flights out of the country are sold out or skyrocketing in price. This is after the Kremlin announced this week that Russia will be partially mobilizing hundreds of thousands of reservists to bolster their forces in Ukraine. NPR's Fatma Tanis is in Istanbul, where flights from Russia have been arriving with men trying to avoid military service. She spoke with some of them and joins us now.
NPR
Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine begin illegal referendums
Referendums began in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine today. The voting is illegal under both Ukrainian and international law. But that hasn't stopped Moscow from going through with it. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Voting began in parts of occupied Ukraine at 8 o'clock local time. The Russian news agency TASS says they...
NPR
Japan's treatment of Ukrainians contrasts with its prior refugee policy
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Non-English language spoken). ANTHONY KUHN, BYLINE: Recently arrived Ukrainians are learning basic Japanese to help them navigate life in a new country. Around 1,800 have fled the war and come to Japan, and around 70 have settled in the port city of Yokohama. Among them is 29-year-old Sergei Litvinov, a trained chef. He says his love of Japanese culture drew him here.
NPR
Italy appears likely to elect its most right wing leader since World War II
GIORGIA MELONI: (Speaking Italian). ADAM RAINEY, BYLINE: Giorgia Meloni's Twitter feed is full of scenes like this, taking the stage in Italian cities across the country. They all look similar - dozens, sometimes hundreds of people waving flags for her Brothers of Italy party as she sprints to the stage. Milan, Palermo, Genoa - the feed is like a map of Italy meant to show her national, not just nationalist appeal. Although her party has roots in Italy's postwar neo-fascist movement, Meloni, who is 45, is making great pains to distance herself from fascism.
NPR
Why authorities can't quell the protests in Iran
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Professor Nahid Siamdoust of the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Middle Eastern Studies about large popular protests in Iran. A protest that began over women's headscarves in Iran represents something more. Iranian authorities have tried for days to stop demonstrations after a woman died in police custody. Instead, the protests have grown. And we have a perspective today on why that would be. We called Nahid Siamdoust. She's a former journalist who covered Iran and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin, which means she can speak more freely than many in Iran can. She has followed the story of Mahsa Amini, a woman who traveled to the capital city, Tehran.
NPR
Politics chat: How inflation, midterms and Trump will affect the Jan. 6 hearing
And this week's January 6 hearing lands amidst political tensions that are even more heightened. Midterms are just over a month away and, you know, it's just control of Congress at stake. For some perspective, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hi, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE:...
British, French police clash with protesters at Iranian embassies
British police arrested at least five people outside the Iranian Embassy in London on Sunday as hundreds of people gathered to call for an end to the Iranian regime.
NPR
The Iranian government plans to use military force on protestors
The Iranian government says the military will be deployed to quell protests that have continued this past week, sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody. Twenty-two-year-old Mahsa Amini died after being arrested over an allegation of improper attire. State media reports some 35 people have been killed in the unrest. NPR's Peter Kenyon has been covering this story from Istanbul.
NPR
How the Biden administration's climate goals align with the military
The Department of Defense did something new this week. For the first time ever, it hosted an energy expo in the giant courtyard right in the center of the Pentagon. It was like a trade fair for renewable tech. NPR's Quil Lawrence stopped by to see how the military's mission is aligning with the Biden administration's climate goals.
NPR
What it takes for a representative democracy to address political minority rule
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with professor Corey Robin about how minority rule works within institutions and if there are any possible solutions.
