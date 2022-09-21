Read full article on original website
XSoCal
4d ago
Obviously! Just look at New York. 😡 Pritzker MUST GO!!!
Herald & Review
Collective bargaining amendment brings national labor fight to Illinois ballot
Atop ballots throughout Illinois this fall, voters will be asked whether Illinois should enshrine into the state constitution the right of workers to unionize and collectively bargain, a proposal backed by organized labor to preempt future right-to-work laws but opposed by anti-union groups that contend it will raise taxes and grant unions unprecedented power.
Week in Review: Navy Pier tragedy • Billion-dollar lottery winners • PPP loans used to bond out of jail
CHICAGO - Cook County prosecutors say a woman pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Navy Pier and then pretended she didn't know the child, two people have come forward to claim a billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, and police in suburban Chicago have arrested 15 people for allegedly using PPP loans to bond out of jail: Here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
wufe967.com
Gianno Caldwell torches Chicago Mayor Lightfoot for refusing to acknowledge her city's crime problem
Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for “gaslighting” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski after he condemned the city’s crime problem on Friday’s “Your World.”. GIANNO CALDWELL: The mayor is taking a page out of Joe Biden’s playbook: If you don’t...
‘Deceptive’ Chicago City Wire Hitting Mailboxes Looks Like A Newspaper. But It’s Really A Conservative Campaign Mailer
CHICAGO — Upon first glance, the Chicago City Wire looks like any local newspaper. It’s printed on familiar, low-cost newsprint, and lays out a variety of articles, photographs and infographics, many with named bylines or wire service attributions. It’s folded like a traditional tabloid, and even has a high school sports section on the back.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act controversy hits Joe Rogan's podcast
CHICAGO - You know something's officially part of the national dialogue when it makes its way to Joe Rogan's podcast — and that's just what's happened to the controversy surrounding Illinois' SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail. "They're essentially almost eliminating cash bail for almost everything dangerous," Rogan said....
fox32chicago.com
Oak Lawn mayor becomes latest suburban official to denounce SAFE-T Act
OAK LAWN, Ill. - The Oak Lawn mayor has become the latest suburban official to denounce the SAFE-T Act. The SAFE-T Act is a new law that is slated to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and is aimed at reforming Illinois’ cash bail system. The law will...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago violence victims' families call on Darren Bailey to stop commercials
CHICAGO -- Vickie Ponciano feels like breaking her television every time she sees a video clip of her nephew's murder being used in a Republican ad campaign that seeks to pin violence in Chicago on Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the city's Democrats. "Every time I see that freaking commercial I...
Top CPD cop objected to recommended police suspensions after George Floyd demonstrations
After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during the George Floyd protests.
Father Pfleger slams political ads featuring victims of Chicago violence
Father Michael Pfleger, pastor of St. Sabina Church, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he’s calling on GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey to condemn political ads released by a GOP political action committee that show victims of violence. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
WSPY NEWS
State Senator not surprised about lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says she's not surprised that state's attorneys across Illinois are filing suit against the SAFE-T Act. Portions of the law are already in place. The state's new cash-free bail system is set to begin on January 1. Your browser does not support the audio...
fox32chicago.com
Blagojevich rips into Pritzker for urging state senator to resign his seat
CHICAGO - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is blasting Gov. JB Pritzker after the incumbent urged a state senator to resign his seat for allegedly taking a bribe. Earlier this week, State Sen. Emil Jones III was hit with federal bribery charges as part of a yearslong investigation involving the politically connected red-light camera company SafeSpeed LLC.
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
wglt.org
Pritzker urges two lawmakers to resign
State Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort, speaks on the Senate floor in September 2021 in this file photo. Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday urged Hastings to resign from the Senate amid accusations of domestic violence by Hastings against his estranged wife. Gov. JB Pritzker called on two Democratic state senators Thursday...
Daily Herald publisher says it will stop printing GOP mailer after Pritzker holds out of forum
The Daily Herald’s publisher said it will no longer print and mail anti-Democratic mailers designed to look like newspapers — which were made by a longtime Republican operative. The move came after criticism from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s campaign.
Poll: Voters support funding police, dealing with violent crime
Voters largely support policies allowing police to detain suspects charged with violent crimes, a new poll shows. That’s in contrast to recent policies being enacted in Illinois. Convention of States Action, along with Trafalgar Group, released the poll, which found that the vast majority of surveyed Americans do not...
One question: what do other Americans think of Chicago?
Have you ever found out what people who live in other cities think of Chicago?
COPA recommended suspensions of 12 Chicago cops for misconduct during George Floyd protests
CHICAGO - After a leaked surveillance video reached the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency began investigating 23 Chicago police officers for alleged misconduct during violent demonstrations in late May 2020 sparked by the police killing of George Floyd. Two years later, COPA recommended suspensions for 12 of the...
wcbu.org
Peoria union leader touts benefits of a Workers’ Rights Amendment, but opponent says it would be costly for Illinois taxpayers and businesses
A proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If it passes, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right...
wjol.com
Lightfoot Leading Delegation On Trip To Mexico City
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes) Mayor Lightfoot will lead a delegation of city officials and business leaders on a five-day...
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
