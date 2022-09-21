High School Insider: Winton Woods football team has won 14 consecutive games

The Winton Woods High School football team hasn't missed a step since winning the ultimate prize in December.

Winton Woods, the reigning Division II state champion, has won 14 consecutive games going back to Oct. 8, 2021.

As the Warriors (5-0) prepare to host Anderson (3-2) Friday night, Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast to discuss this season.

Murphy was joined by senior wide receiver Carlos Cox Jr., senior defensive lineman Terren Macklin and senior running back KC Spears in the conversation about the program.

This episode also includes perspective from Lakota West senior quarterback Mitch Bolden as he improved to 31-6 as a starter last week.

You will also hear from Hughes coach Lorenzo Engleman as he's led the Big Red to a 3-1 record in his first season as head coach.

And Williamsburg coach Nick Ayers describes how grateful he is to lead the Wildcats in his first season with the program.

Watch to this episode in the video player above or listen and subscribe in the audio player below.



