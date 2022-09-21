ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

High School Insider: Winton Woods football team has won 14 consecutive games

By Mike Dyer
 4 days ago
The Winton Woods High School football team hasn't missed a step since winning the ultimate prize in December.

Winton Woods, the reigning Division II state champion, has won 14 consecutive games going back to Oct. 8, 2021.

As the Warriors (5-0) prepare to host Anderson (3-2) Friday night, Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy joined the WCPO High School Insider podcast to discuss this season.

Murphy was joined by senior wide receiver Carlos Cox Jr., senior defensive lineman Terren Macklin and senior running back KC Spears in the conversation about the program.

This episode also includes perspective from Lakota West senior quarterback Mitch Bolden as he improved to 31-6 as a starter last week.

You will also hear from Hughes coach Lorenzo Engleman as he's led the Big Red to a 3-1 record in his first season as head coach.

And Williamsburg coach Nick Ayers describes how grateful he is to lead the Wildcats in his first season with the program.

Watch to this episode in the video player above or listen and subscribe in the audio player below.

All Bearcats

Report: UC Defensive Lineman Returning From Injury

CINCINNATI — Kick-off against Indiana is quickly approaching, and we have an injury update for the Bearcats. According to The Athletic's Justin Williams, defensive lineman Dominique Perry is returning from injury this week. Perry missed the opening three games due to an undisclosed ailment.  ...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Princeton High School cancels after school practices, postpones football game

CINCINNATI — Princeton High School canceled its after school practices and postponed its football game after a false threat put the school on lockdown Friday. Police gave the all clear at Princeton High School after the school was put on lockdown due to a report of an active shooter that was found to be a hoax, according to Sharonville police.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAL

University of Cincinnati grad goes viral for welcome sign mishap

CINCINNATI — A University of Cincinnati graduate went viral for a sign he has hanging on his house. It went viral not for what it says, but for how it's spelled. Ever since he moved into his Oakley house, Josh Staley has had a Bearcat-themed welcome sign hanging by his front door.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Diocese of Covington taps Park Hills officer to serve its schools

For the last three years, the City of Park Hills has been contracting with Covington Catholic High School to provide a school resource officer from the city’s police department. That officer is Ted Edgington. The contract stipulates that Covington Catholic pay the salary and benefits, and the city pay...
COVINGTON, KY
