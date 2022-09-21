Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Migration Policy Institute discusses which states shoulder the burden of immigration
The Texas Senator Ted Cruz once said on this program that politics is storytelling. Today, we check the facts behind the story of immigration. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis arranged to fly asylum-seekers from Texas to Martha's Vineyard. And he justified that in a divisive way, saying that blue states should share the problem of immigration.
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6
Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Video Of A "Desert Tsunami" At Death Valley Is Truly Wacky
On Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a wacky geological “desert tsunami” at Death Valley National Park, 1,500 miles away. Footage of the tsunami made its way to social media, and it provides an interesting look at a strange event. “In a surprising quirk of geology,...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
NPR
Immigration policy expert gives U.S. immigration system an F
For months, Republican governors in some border states have been sending busloads or planeloads of migrants to places like Washington, New York, Martha's Vineyard. It's a tactic to gain attention for what they call a crisis at the border, a crisis they blame on President Biden. Democrats, meanwhile, blame what they call obstructionist Republicans in Congress for the lack of progress on immigration reform. One thing almost everyone agrees on is the system needs to be fixed. Here to talk about how we got to this point is Jorge Loweree managing director of programs at the American Immigration Council. That's a nonpartisan group that seeks to solve immigration problems. Jorge Loweree, hey there. Welcome.
NPR
In Puerto Rico, people rush to eat and share avocados knocked off trees by hurricane
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Speaking Spanish). FLORIDO: A woman approaches with bags of dog and cat food. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Speaking Spanish). FLORIDO: In gratitude, a volunteer offers her an avocado almost as big as a coconut pulled out of a sack full of them. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON...
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
Will Disaster Response In Puerto Rico Improve Under Biden?
Puerto Rico has — five years after Hurricane Maria killed thousands — again been hit by a devastating storm. Trump was broadly criticized for a mismanaged response; will President Biden prove more capable?. And House Republicans have unveiled the policy program they'll push should they retake the chamber,...
NPR
Many Americans have recently gotten raises. But the bigger paychecks are an illusion
Nearly two-thirds of Americans have gotten pay raises recently, according to a new poll from NPR and Marist. Where is that money going?. How many American workers have received a raise over the past couple of years? NPR teamed up with PBS NewsHour and Marist to find out, conducting a nationwide survey. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith has the numbers.
NPR
What to expect at this week's January 6 hearing, according to a committee member
The January 6 committee holds a public hearing Wednesday - its first since July. There have been significant developments around former President Donald Trump since then, namely the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago and the DOJ investigation into the mishandling of classified documents found there. Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California, is on the January 6 committee and joins us now. Good morning.
NPR
Politics chat: How inflation, midterms and Trump will affect the Jan. 6 hearing
And this week's January 6 hearing lands amidst political tensions that are even more heightened. Midterms are just over a month away and, you know, it's just control of Congress at stake. For some perspective, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez. Hi, Franco. FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far
FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next month, and President Biden says his administration is laser focused on helping the people on the island. Five days after Fiona made landfall, more than a million people are still without power, and hundreds of thousands lack running water. We've called up FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little. He's in charge of FEMA recovery operations on the island. Robert, I mentioned the lack of power and the lack of running water. What is FEMA doing to change that?
NPR
Global leaders meet in Pittsburgh for climate talks
Energy and climate leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh to discuss efforts to curb climate change. This is a prelude to an upcoming United Nations climate summit in Egypt. MARTINEZ: The Allegheny Front's Reid Frazier joins us from Pittsburgh, where he's covering the Global Clean Energy Action Forum....
NPR
Lousiana Jean Charles Choctaw Nation members reflect on their vanishing homeland
Hey. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. In Louisiana, members of the Jean Charles Choctaw Nation are losing their homes to a vanishing coastline. They're leaving the land where they lived and farmed for generations because of stronger and more frequent storms. Albert Naquin, the tribe's chief, came to StoryCorps with his nephew, Deme Naquin Jr., To talk about growing up on Isle de Jean Charles in the '50s and '60s.
NPR
Two years into the pandemic, long COVID patients are suffering
President Biden declared the pandemic over on "60 Minutes" last Sunday. And while many Americans are going around in their everyday lives without masks or tests, many still contend with what's become known as long COVID. Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez is professor and chair of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at University of Texas Health San Antonio. And she treats people with long COVID. Doctor, thanks so much for being with us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
In Puerto Rico, no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas. It's a small town on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated that area, causing a river to flood and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood. NPR's Greg Allen visited this area and filed this report.
NPR
Why authorities can't quell the protests in Iran
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Professor Nahid Siamdoust of the University of Texas at Austin's Department of Middle Eastern Studies about large popular protests in Iran. A protest that began over women's headscarves in Iran represents something more. Iranian authorities have tried for days to stop demonstrations after a woman died in police custody. Instead, the protests have grown. And we have a perspective today on why that would be. We called Nahid Siamdoust. She's a former journalist who covered Iran and now teaches at the University of Texas at Austin, which means she can speak more freely than many in Iran can. She has followed the story of Mahsa Amini, a woman who traveled to the capital city, Tehran.
NPR
When you hear the term "mud huts"
We've spent a fair amount of real estate in our past newsletters discussing coded words and phrases — shortcuts that writers use to evoke images or themes, often unfairly. An NPR audience member recently brought another phrase to our attention: "mud huts." When a journalist describes a building as...
Comments / 0