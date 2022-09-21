Bronx Woman Escapes Death After Construction Vehicle Lands On Her Car

A college student narrowly escaped death when part of a construction vehicle landed on her car.

Danielle Cruz tells WCBS in New York that it happened while she was driving to class at Lehman College. She was stopped at a red light in The Bronx when part of a boom truck from a nearby construction site came crashing down on top of her.

The city’s Department of Buildings says a preliminary investigation found the boom truck was lifting rebar to the roof of the building.