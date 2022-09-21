ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY AG Letitia James Sues Donald Trump, His Kids And His Company

By Honey German
 4 days ago

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against former President Donald Trump , his kids Eric , Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. , and the Trump Organization — alleging “staggering” fraud in the family real estate business.

The 220-page civil suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court is the culmination of a three-year investigation by the Democrat’s office to determine whether the Trump Organization’s assets were exaggerated for loan, insurance and tax purposes.

We found that Mr, Trump, his children, and the corporation used more than 200 false asset valuations over a ten year period," James said at a press conference announcing the charges.

