Comstock Park, MI

Fundraising event at LMCU Ballpark will attempt to break Guinness World Record

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b2aTB_0i4uajk300

The Big Give has announced that one of events will feature an event to try to break a Guinness World Record. The event will be held on Saturday, October 8 at 11 a.m. at LMCU Ballpark.

The event will try to break the record of having the largest group of people ever assembled do jumping jacks.

It will also feature a boot camp-style workout, games, inflatables, dunk tanks, food, and drinks.

Although it will be free to attend, donations are asked to support The Big Give. The Big Give works towards providing school supplies and gifts to local youth at Christmas. The goal for the event is to raise $250,000 to help 1,000 local kids.

“We believe being healthy is the greatest gift on Earth,” said The Big Give founder Matt Wilber. “When you have your health, you have hope. Likewise, when we deliver gifts to kids for Christmas through The Big Give, that is exactly what we are delivering. With hope, anything is possible.”

“It’s a once-in-lifetime opportunity,” said The Big Give Event Coordinator Lynn Draigh. “Not only will we set a world record, raise needed funds for local youth, but we’ll also have lots of fun doing it.”

The Big Give’s event at LMCU Ballpark will be held on Saturday, October 8. More information on the event, as well as the world record attempt, can be found on the organization's website .

