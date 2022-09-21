ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa.

By Cassie Miller
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227P4w_0i4uaVKl00

\The Department of Human Services (DHS), the Women's Health Caucus, and representatives from Planned Parenthood affirm that Pennsylvanians should feel safe in accessing the full scope of reproductive, perinatal, and maternal health care available in the commonwealth, and that supports are in place to help mothers and birthing people access necessary reproductive and perinatal care. September 21, 2022 (Commonwealth Media Services photo).

State officials, lawmakers, and abortion advocates gathered in the Capitol on Wednesday to discuss abortion access in the commonwealth and highlight the need to address disparities in maternal health care in a post-Roe landscape of increasing abortion bans and restrictions.

“It shouldn’t be this way, not in America, not in 2022,” Sara Goulet, a special advisor to the Department of Human Services said, adding that she is “heartbroken and horrified” by the wave of abortion bans and restrictions denying, and creating barriers to care for pregnant people across the country.

“This type of health care is something that we all are entitled to no matter where we live. It provides safety, dignity, and the ability to be healthy and thrive,” Goulet said.

As more than a dozen states have moved to ban or restrict access to abortion care following the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Goulet said that it’s important that Americans talk about what it is like to experience pregnancy in the U.S.

“We need to be clear and honest about the reality of being pregnant and having a baby in the U.S.,” Goulet said. “In America, we talk a lot about valuing life but it is more dangerous to be pregnant and giving birth here than in any other developed country in the world.”

The United States is currently the only industrialized nation where pregnant women are dying at a higher rate than they were 25 years ago, according to the World Health Organization .

A recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that four out of five pregnancy-related deaths could have been avoided.

The maternal mortality rate has disproportionately affected birthing people of color nationally and in Pennsylvania.

“We can do better, we must do better,” Goulet said.

Also in attendance on Wednesday was state Rep. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery, who serves as chairperson of the House Women’s Health Caucus.

Daley echoed Goulet’s comments, adding that “one of the primary injustices of the attack on the right to abortion is the entirely inadequate maternal health safety net we have in Pennsylvania.”

“It can be a challenge for women to find quality, consistent care throughout their pregnancies and to access the physical and behavioral health care they need after giving birth or after a pregnancy ends,” Daley said.

Lawmakers and Wolf administration officials touted the administration’s April 2021 decision to opt-in to a federal Medicaid extension program that increased the length of maternal healthcare coverage from 60 days to one year, as a step in addressing the commonwealth’s maternal mortality rate of 82 deaths per-100,000 live births.

Other state lawmakers expressed concern over the number of care providers available to communities across the state.

Delaware County “is now considered a maternal health desert and that’s because of the problems we’re having with our health care system ,” Sen. Tim Kearney, D-Delaware, said. “ Currently, right now, women have to travel as much as 20 miles to get to see a doctor for obstetrics.”

Kearney said that the distance between care facilities and communities, especially in communities of color, can lead to a lack of prenatal and maternal care as well as a lack of accessible abortion care.

“It’s imperative for racial justice, that we defend reproductive care in Pennsylvania and expand maternal health supports and services for women of color,” Kearney said.

“All Pennsylvanians must feel safe in accessing the full scope of reproductive, perinatal, and maternal health care. Together, we will keep working to do better to support healthy mothers and babies, families and communities,” state Sen. Carolyn Comitta, D-Chester, said.

The post ‘Heartbroken and horrified’: state officials, advocates discuss abortion access in Pa. appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 2

Related
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
LehighValleyLive.com

Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gov. Wolf files lawsuit against General Assembly

Gov. Tom Wolf has filed a lawsuit against the General Assembly over a package of constitutional amendments, including one that says abortion is not a right in Pennsylvania. The amendments were part of a senate bill passed in July, which allowed candidates for governor to choose a running mate. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Kearney
WGAL

Rape survivors urge Pennsylvania lawmakers to make it easier to track evidence in their cases

Rape survivors told lawmakers on Friday that they're often being left in the dark about what's being done with evidence in their cases. Those who have sexual offenses committed against them have a right to have evidence collected under Pennsylvania law. But rape survivors said it's not easy to find out what happened to a rape kit once it's in the hands of law enforcement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

DCNR on track to get 100 percent of energy from renewable sources by 2030 | Five for the Weekend

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said on Wednesday that it expects to "use 28.7-gigawatt hours of electricity by 2030 with a plan to have the department produce 15.5-gigawatt hours and purchase 13.2 gigawatt hours — all from renewable energy sources." The post DCNR on track to get 100 percent of energy from renewable sources by 2030 | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Health And Human Services#Maternal Mortality#Health Disparities#Obstetrics#Medical Services#General Health#Planned Parenthood#Pennsylvanians#The U S Supreme Court#Americans
wdac.com

Bill Expands PA Right To Know Law

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved a bill that will expand the state’s Right to Know Law to provide greater access to public records at state-related universities. Senate Bill 488, sponsored by Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams, Cumberland, & York Counties, would create an online searchable database that details information about budgets and contracts approved by Penn State, Temple, Pitt, and Lincoln University. The legislation also increases the amount of university personnel salary information subject to public disclosure. Mastriano said state-related universities will receive more than $600 million from taxpayers this year and the way that money is spent should not be a closely-guarded secret. The legislation offers a level of transparency necessary to keep these universities accountable to the public they serve. The bill now moves to the PA House for consideration.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Women's Health
theburgnews.com

Birthing a Legacy: Ceremonial bill signing celebrates Hershey woman’s 7-year quest to improve Pennsylvania’s newborn screening laws

Lesa Brackbill experienced a full-circle moment earlier this week—closing the loop on seven years of advocacy dedicated to Pennsylvania’s newborn screening procedures. On Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf held a ceremonial bill signing, flanked by the Brackbill family, of Hershey, and state Sen. John DiSanto (R-15) representing part of Dauphin, as well as Perry County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Changes to SNAP income thresholds will expand eligibility for benefits, Wolf admin says

Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applicants next month, making the program accessible to more Pennsylvanians, Wolf administration officials said on Thursday. Beginning on Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for SNAP applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG),...
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy