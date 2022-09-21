Read full article on original website
Vail Resorts shares progress on climate goals at national climate summit in Breckenridge
The second annual Climate Solutions Summit for mountain towns kicked off Tuesday in Breckenridge, with a focus on inspiring immediate action and collaboration among community and resort leaders. Dr. Michael Mann, one of the most prominent climatologists in the United States, set the tone for the conference in an opening...
Mountain town leaders hear from veteran Colorado River photographer and filmmaker to close out sustainability conference
Environmental and sustainability advocates from mountains across the United States gathered in Breckenridge to hear photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride speak about his time on the Colorado River. McBride closed out Mountain Towns 2030, a conference focusing on sustainability in mountain towns. Breckenridge hosted the conference, which featured panels and...
US Forest Service hosting meetings on forest thinning proposals in Summit, Eagle counties
The White River National Forest is set to host two informational meetings about areas proposed for forest thinning in 2023 within Summit and Eagle counties. The proposed treatment areas in Summit County include Boulder Creek/Harrigan Creek, Maryland Creek, Frisco Peninsula, South Barton Creek and Wise Mountain. The proposed areas in Eagle County include Meadow Mountain, Grouse Creek, Tigiwon and the No Name area near Camp Hale.
This week in history Sept. 23, 1922: Mining peaks up steam as railroad makes cuts
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 23, 1922. The Bemrose Placer near the top of Hoosier Pass has been worked practically during all of the past season. In order to do so, it was necessary to rearrange the sluice boxes, and deep cuts had to be made across the property.
Silverthorne construction projects include several workforce housing developments
As communities across Summit County look to expand access to housing, Silverthorne has several unit developments currently in construction in town that will bring dozens of housing units to the town — both for sale at market prices and ones aimed to house the local workforce. “We’re excited to...
Paddleboarding coven conjures up a magical afternoon on Dillon Reservoir to celebrate the arrival of spooky season
On Saturday, Sept. 24, folks passing by the Dillon Reservoir may have spotted a coven of floating witches. Though it may seem hilarious or even confusing for some, organizer Tanya Barnicoat from Glenwood Springs said it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to summer. As fall descends upon the...
Access to Care: Though Summit County’s oncology services have evolved over the years, barriers and limitations remain
This story is part of a series. View the other stories here. When Joel Wexler learned he would have to travel to Edwards to receive his radiation therapy treatments, he was just relieved that the drive would be made in the fall and not on icy winter roads. The commute...
Breckenridge Grand Vacations invests $2.5 million into employees, raises minimum wage to $21.75 per hour
As cost of living and labor increases, Summit County businesses have hustled to keep up with the financial demands being placed on residents. Whether they are increasing wages, building affordable housing or giving more paid time off and benefits, businesses are looking for ways to collect and retain their employees.
‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries
A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
Six-figure settlement over dog bite comes over 6 years after attack at Aspen business
ASPEN — A dog-bite victim’s attempts to collect an unpaid six-figure judgment in her favor has resulted in parties agreeing to a settlement of $225,000, according to filings in the U.S. District Court of Denver. The victim of the attack, former Aspenite and current midvalley resident Linda Hassall,...
Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Sean Steeves’ name. Sean Steeves did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday...
Gov. Polis selects Sheriff FitzSimons for state commission on criminal and juvenile justice
Gov. Jared Polis appointed Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons to serve on the three-person Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice. FitzSimons will serve as a representative for Colorado’s sheriff’s departments. He will join Louisville Police Chief David Hayes, who will represent police departments, and Kira Jukes of Littleton, who will serve as an expert in the juvenile justice system.
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 25
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Arrow, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male. Boots, 6 months,...
Summit football spoils Wheat Ridge’s homecoming, remains undefeated on the season
It has been a monumental fall for sports at Summit High School. With school records being broken in cross-country, a historic start to the boys soccer season and the girls rugby team beginning undefeated in its pursuit of a 15th-straight state title — excitement for sports in Summit County couldn’t be higher.
Walking Our Faith: We are all walking our faith
Seven years ago, Ben Trollinger, the editor of the Summit Daily News, placed an ad seeking columnists for the paper. I answered the ad and in our phone interview Ben asked me what type of column I would like to write. I replied that they probably had too many political...
