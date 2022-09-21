ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Summit Daily News

Mountain town leaders hear from veteran Colorado River photographer and filmmaker to close out sustainability conference

Environmental and sustainability advocates from mountains across the United States gathered in Breckenridge to hear photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride speak about his time on the Colorado River. McBride closed out Mountain Towns 2030, a conference focusing on sustainability in mountain towns. Breckenridge hosted the conference, which featured panels and...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

US Forest Service hosting meetings on forest thinning proposals in Summit, Eagle counties

The White River National Forest is set to host two informational meetings about areas proposed for forest thinning in 2023 within Summit and Eagle counties. The proposed treatment areas in Summit County include Boulder Creek/Harrigan Creek, Maryland Creek, Frisco Peninsula, South Barton Creek and Wise Mountain. The proposed areas in Eagle County include Meadow Mountain, Grouse Creek, Tigiwon and the No Name area near Camp Hale.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

‘This will decimate the craft beverage industry,’ local liquor store owner says; Soon, Colorado voters will decide if they can buy Chardonnay with their gas and groceries

A trio of ballot measures slated for this November could increase the accessibility of alcohol to shoppers in Colorado. If passed by voters, ballot initiatives 121, 122 and 96 would, respectively, allow grocery stores and gas stations with beer licenses to sell wine starting March 1, allow third party distributors to deliver alcohol to homes and allow retail liquor chains to open more than one location, gradually increasing until an unlimited number of liquor licenses are allowed per retailer in 2037.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Gov. Polis selects Sheriff FitzSimons for state commission on criminal and juvenile justice

Gov. Jared Polis appointed Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons to serve on the three-person Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice. FitzSimons will serve as a representative for Colorado’s sheriff’s departments. He will join Louisville Police Chief David Hayes, who will represent police departments, and Kira Jukes of Littleton, who will serve as an expert in the juvenile justice system.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Sept. 25

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Arrow, 15 weeks, domestic shorthair, black and white, neutered male. Boots, 6 months,...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Walking Our Faith: We are all walking our faith

Seven years ago, Ben Trollinger, the editor of the Summit Daily News, placed an ad seeking columnists for the paper. I answered the ad and in our phone interview Ben asked me what type of column I would like to write. I replied that they probably had too many political...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO

