montanarightnow.com
Teen in custody after report of shots heard on northwest side of Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell has a teenager in custody after a report of shots heard on the northwest side of town. Around 7:15 pm Saturday, the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business for the report. An initial investigation found shots were fired involving a domestic-related incident...
Fairfield Sun Times
Shooting investigation underway in Olney
One person is in custody after a report of a woman who shot a man in the stomach Thursday. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol responded to Olney Thursday around 2:46 pm for the report.
Columbia Falls fatal stabbing victim identified
Law enforcement responded to Dawn Drive in Columbia Falls Tuesday for a report of a man stabbed by another man.
NBCMontana
Woman in custody after man shot in Flathead Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is in custody after a man was shot in the stomach in Flathead County. A Flathead County man was shot and taken to Logan Health on Friday, his condition has not been released, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. Flathead deputies were dispatched...
Fairfield Sun Times
Man in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County
KALISPELL, Mont. - One man is in custody for deliberate homicide in Flathead County. Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with Montana Right Now they were called to a residence on Sept. 20 on the 200 block of Dawn Drive in Kalispell for a report of an assault with a weapon. One...
Woman jailed following shooting in Olney
A woman has been jailed following a Friday shooting in Flathead County that sent one person to the hospital.
NBCMontana
Tip-A-Cop wraps up in the Flathead
MISSOULA, Mont. — Special Olympics Montana and law enforcement will participate in three Tip-A-Cop events in the Flathead this Tuesday. The final three events take place in Whitefish and Kalispell at MacKenzie River Pizza locations starting at 11 a.m. until the restaurant closes. Tip-A-Cop events have brought Special Olympics...
Crash blocking part of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish
An accident with reported injuries is blocking a section of US Highway 93 between Kalispell and Whitefish.
NBCMontana
Missing St. Ignatius man found deceased
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Charles Sanders was canceled after family found him deceased. Sanders was first reported missing on Thursday night. His last known location was in St. Ignatius around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and there was concern for his safety. On Friday morning,...
NBCMontana
FWP to hold clinics showing hunters how to test game for CWD
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is offering free clinics in Kalispell and Libby to teach hunters how to collect chronic wasting disease samples from animals. FWP staff is partnering with local sportsmen's groups and businesses to offer training clinics for all hunters. Equipment will be provided,...
NBCMontana
Browning woman reported missing
MISSOULA, Mont. — Kristy Rae New Robe has been reported missing by the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. New Robe was last seen Sept. 2 wearing a black hoodie, white shirt, black leather jacket, jeans and heels. She is 5-foot-5, 26-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have...
NBCMontana
FWP to host Region 1 citizen advisory committee in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Region 1 citizen advisory committee will meet at the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office in Kalispell this Wednesday. The 18-member committee meets five to six times a year to discuss a variety of issues in Kalispell, including fish, wildlife, natural resource and outdoor recreation issues in northwest Montana.
NBCMontana
Flu shot clinic canceled at Polson Farmer's Market
MISSOULA, MT — Lake County Public Health canceled its flu shot clinic at the Polson Farmer's Market due to "disrespectful and inappropriate behavior" shown by a few community members. Lake County Public Health says people can still receive flu shots at the office. Lake County Public Health released the...
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
NBCMontana
Superb weather continues through midweek, patchy valley fog possible Monday morning
Superb weather conditions will continue across western Montana. High pressure remains in control of our weather through midweek. Sunday daytime highs will be in the 70s while overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. The one weather impact we might see will be some patchy fog Monday morning...
Running room for puppy paws
The thing about small dogs is that they seem to appear as puppies well into adulthood. Many, if not most, remain frisky and needing of some running room into old age. They need some space to play out their zoomies and they need a place to socialize with other small dogs. Several years ago, Polson put in a dog park at the big bend that runs into Back Road and many dog owners have enjoyed taking their dogs to this park. The park is wonderful for larger dogs that like to roam on a hillside or take a swim in the...
406mtsports.com
Leader of the pack: Capital storms past Glacier to remain last unbeaten in Class AA
It was a tale of two halves on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium between Helena Capital and Kalispell Glacier. In the first, the Glacier offense, led by star QB Gage Sliter looked unstoppable, racking up nearly 300 yards and building a 27-14 lead. However, after intermission, Capital flipped the script and pitched a shutout, while scoring three touchdowns of its own in a 35-27 win that leaves the Bruins as the last unbeaten in Class AA.
Flathead Beacon
ImagineIF Trustees Attempt to Censor Children’s Book About Racism
As the American Library Association celebrates the freedom to read through its “Banned Book Week,” an annual campaign to raise awareness about the growing catalog of books beset by attempts to remove them from public schools and libraries, the ImagineIF Board of Trustees on Thursday met to discuss a request to remove another book from its collection — the third challenge the Flathead County library system has faced in the last year.
406mtsports.com
Western showdowns highlight Week 5 Class AA football schedule
After Friday night, the Class AA football regular season will be closer to the end than the finish and the schedule is starting to reflect that. There are important divisional matchups on both sides of the state but things really heat up in the Western AA this week as the top four teams in the standings square off in Helena (Capital vs Kalispell Glacier) and Missoula (Helena High vs Missoula Sentinel).
