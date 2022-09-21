Read full article on original website
'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals' is delayed until 2023
Night School Studio needs more time to make the sequel "truly special." The home security hogging all the awards. Night School Studio has delayed the release of . The sequel to 2016’s Oxenfree won’t arrive until next year, the developer announced on Saturday. “To make Oxenfree II truly special and add more localizations, we’re moving our release window to 2023,” the studio posted on Twitter. News of the delay came shortly after Netflix announced subscribers could .
'Oxenfree' is now free to download for Netflix subscribers
More than six years after its PC debut and five years after arriving on iOS and Android, Netflix is making Oxenfree freely available to those with a subscription to its streaming service. Starting today, you can download the new "Netflix Edition" of the game from the iOS and Android app stores. New to this version of Oxenfree is expanded localization support. All told, you can now play the game with subtitles in more than 30 languages.
