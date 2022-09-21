Read full article on original website
Related
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Psych Centra
Can Low Blood Sugar Cause Anxiety?
Stress hormones released due to low blood sugar can lead to mental health conditions like anxiety. You’ve probably heard that your mental health can directly impact your physical health. For example, chronic stress manifests as body aches or raises blood pressure. But can your body impact your mental health?...
Psych Centra
How to Deal with a Covert Narcissist Mother-In-Law
If you find yourself dealing with a manipulative and aggressive mother-in-law, you may be dealing with a covert narcissist. Here’s how to tell and how to set boundaries. Narcissistic personality disorder is a disorder associated with a lack of empathy, an excessive sense of entitlement, envy, and exploitation of others.
Psych Centra
Cognitive Signs of Stress
Stress can have both physical and cognitive effects. Here are 5 cognitive signs of stress and how this can affect you later in life. Stress is a natural human response that we developed in order to be aware of, and protect ourselves from, danger. Although it’s often painted as such,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Psych Centra
What is Emotional Lability?
Emotional lability involves laughing or crying at inappropriate times or levels that aren’t warranted at the time. The condition can occur following a stroke, injury to the brain, or a neurological condition that affects the brain. As a result, you or a loved one may experience symptoms of emotional...
Psych Centra
Understanding the Causes of Suicide
There are several causes of suicide. Knowing and understanding the causes and warning signs can help you prevent suicide. Suicide affects thousands of people yearly, but there isn’t a single cause. Various factors lead someone to suicide. Many people diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders may be...
Comments / 0