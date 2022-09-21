ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Big move-in day at the University of Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
City
Lincoln, CA
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
California Sports
Local
Oregon Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy