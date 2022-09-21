Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Related
kpic
Ducks hit the road to take on undefeated Washington State
PULLMAN, Wash. — The University of Oregon football team is on the road for its first conference game of the season Saturday against undefeated Washington State.
kpic
Big move-in day at the University of Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Thousands of University of Oregon students are expected to move in on campus this week from all over the world. "I was waiting forever; can't believe the day is here," said Ava Sperling, who moved all the way from upstate New York. A lot of freshmen,...
kpic
LRAPA extends air quality advisory for eastern Lane County due to wildfire smoke
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Due to wildfire smoke from the Cedar Creek fire, The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has extended an air quality advisory for eastern Lane County until further notice. According to the agency, the fire will continue to negatively affect air quality in Oakridge and Westfir...
kpic
Salem-Keizer Public Schools bus driver arrested for driving bus under the influence
SALEM, Ore. — UPDATE: This story has been updated here. A bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools has been arrested for driving a bus with students onboard while under the influence of alcohol, the Salem Police Department has reported. 42-year-old Katy Anne Fowler was arrested Thursday, September 22 for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kpic
School bus driver accused of driving drunk during morning routes, Salem Police say
SALEM, Ore. — A 42-year-old school bus driver is facing 15 counts of reckless endangering, accused of driving Salem-Keizer Public Schools students while under the influence. Salem Police did not report any injuries to students. The investigation began on August 9 with reports that Katy Anne Fowler, a bus...
kpic
Sutherlin PD arrests man in stolen car out of Eugene following burglary-in-progress call
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A man police say was driving a stolen car out of Eugene was arrested in Sutherlin, the Sutherlin Police Department reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sutherlin Police responded to a burglary-in-progress call at a residence in the area of Comstock and Central Avenue. The suspect, later...
Comments / 0