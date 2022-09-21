Read full article on original website
Latin Fest happening on Overton Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, September 24th, Latin fest kicked off at 12 p.m. on Overton Square. There were a number of booths on site offering Latin inspired merchandise, as well as food vendors offering Latin meals, drinks, and treats.
Annual St. Jude walk and run in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude held their annual walk and run events in Memphis and across the country. Over 3,400 runners and walkers participated in the event at Shelby Farms this Saturday morning. There was a surprise performance from Memphian, Al Capone for the...
Memphis museum cancels drag show as protesters show up
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Museum of Science & History is apologizing to guests after the museum canceled a planned drag show Friday evening “due to the presence of armed protesters.” The MoSH, known to many in Memphis as the Pink Palace Museum, was set to host the Memphis Proud drag show and dance party Friday. […]
These Memphis seniors took a little turn on the catwalk Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Some Memphis seniors strutted their stuff Thursday at Trezevant Manor. The retirement community held its annual fashion show, where residents and volunteers rallied on the runway. This year, they partnered with Coming Attractions Boutique. Attendees were able to purchase items on the spot. Proceeds go towards...
Things happening this weekend in Memphis: Sep. 23-25
The 2022 Mid-South Fair started Thursday, September 22, and will last until October 2nd. It’s located at the Landers Center in Southaven. Click here for more. The Black Restaurant Week is making a stop in Memphis this weekend and will last until October 2nd. Over 20 Memphis restaurants are participating in the dining week and […]
Black Restaurant Week kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Black Restaurant Week is kicking off in Memphis this weekend. The 10-day showcase celebrates the flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine across the city. The event begins Sept. 23 and runs through Oct. 2. The nationwide initiative has supported over 2,000 restaurants since 2016, according...
Memphis rapper GloRilla gives back to Frayser school in a big way
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former MLK College Prep student Gloria Woods, “GloRilla,” returned to her former high school for a surprise performance and to present the school with a check to assist students in need. The event was presented by Shelby County Commissioners Charlie Caswell (District 6) and...
World class musicians performing at CancerBlows event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - World-class musicians will perform at the CancerBlows event honoring a former member of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Brass players will perform at the event benefiting cancer research and patient support programs. “Today, we’re here doing master classes and workshop clinics as a part of a big...
Memphis leaders help to clean up Berclair neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis leaders, police, and community organizations help to clean up the Berclair neighborhood with a community walk. The Chief of Police said, “A lot of the issues in the community sort of cross police and cross code enforcement and cross the health department, so this is a good opportunity for us to be out here and just see myriad of problems and concerns our community members have.”
Rapper GloRilla returns to high school for surprise performance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Frayser’s Martin Luther King College Prep got quite the surprise Thursday afternoon. Former student and now rap star Gloria Woods a.k.a “GloRilla” stopped by for a surprise performance and she didn’t come empty-handed. Students and teachers had no idea that...
Friday Football Fever 2022 Week 6
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday Football Fever matchups score. Friday marked the full slate of games in the Mid-South and we have full coverage of the week’s biggest games. We will have it at 10 p.m. every Friday night. Here are the scores from Sept. 23. Center Hill 9...
Families of Memphis homicide victims gather for night of remembrance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music, prayer, and moments of silence for the families of Memphis homicide victims : it’s an annual event that families say they need. “I feel like I have found my people. They know exactly what I’m feeling, where I’ve walked, where I’m going to be walking, they’re my people,” said Heather Edwards, whose 18-year-old son was killed in January of this year.
Cemeteries cleaned by city, county in 2021 overgrown again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some South Memphis cemeteries cleaned up by the city and county last year are overgrown again. Debora Chalmers recently joined New Jerusalem M.B. Church on Elliston Road and said she was shocked when she saw the condition of Mt. Carmel cemetery across the street. “It was mind-blowing,” Chalmers said. “Rats are running […]
Salvation Army hiring bell-ringers in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The charity organization Salvation Army is hiring bell-ringers in Memphis and the Mid-South area. Every year, Salvation Army recruits volunteers and paid workers to help collect donations for the Red Kettle Campaign in stores for the holidays. The hired bell-ringers will have the opportunity to earn...
Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
Memphis 'Snkrr Bar' burglarized a third time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Once a month, for the past three months, a unique store whose owner aims to serve the community has been consistently burglarized, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD reported that they responded on Tuesday at 2 a.m. to a burglary at the store that...
Help 'Stuff a MATA bus' during food drive Thursday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Food Bank and MATA is hosting its 12th annual “Stuff a MATA Bus” food drive on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Poplar Plaza at the corner of Poplar and Highland, providing healthy food items to residents in the Mid-South.
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 'Top 100 Taco Spots' In America
Yelp compiled a list of the best taco shops in the country, and one in Tennessee made the cut.
One shot in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in southwest Memphis has left one person injured. Police responded to a shooting on Dearborn Street near West Levi Road at 1:53 p.m. Friday afternoon. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Memphis Police say the investigation into this shooting is ongoing. A few minutes after […]
9 wanted after burglary at Midtown shoe store
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for nine men who broke into a shoe store in Midtown. Police responded to a burglary at Snkrr Bar on Madison Avenue at around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Memphis Police say a man arrived at the store and found that a front window had been broken out. Surveillance video […]
