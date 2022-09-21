Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen shot in Wilmington shooting on Anderson St. dies from gunshot wound
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The teenager shot in the 500 block of Anderson St. over the weekend has died, according to police. At about 6 p.m. Saturday night the Wilmington police were dispatched to a report of a shooting, when they arrived they found the 17-year-old suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
WATCH: Bladen County vehicle break-ins caught on camera
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A few recent vehicle break-ins across Bladen County were caught on camera. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several incidents of vehicle break-ins occurring throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton Areas. Bladen County Communications says they started receiving reports Friday morning at...
Three Clinton residents charged in shooting, chase
Three Clinton residents have been charged — and are under sizable bonds — following a shooting and subsequent chase from law enfor
String of vehicle break-ins reported across Bladen County
A string of vehicle break-ins across Bladen County has sparked an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, according to information provided to the Bladen Journal on Friday. The sheriff’s office is investigating several vehicle breaking and entering reports that occurred throughout the Bladenboro and Clarkton areas. Bladen...
WECT
UPDATE: One dead, 17-year old arrested in connection to Anderson Street shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The 17-year-old victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries where they later died.
Columbus County check station issues 37 violations; 3 fugitives arrested
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A recent checking station in Columbus County saw dozens of citations issued and three fugitives arrested. On September 16th, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with neighboring law enforcement agencies to conduct a check point near Highway 701 North and Highway 131 in Whiteville.
nrcolumbus.com
CCSO reports ‘rash of car break-ins’ in North Whiteville
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to lock their car doors and secure their weapons after a string of vehicle break-ins. “We are currently investigating a rash of car breaks in the North Whiteville area,” CCSO announced in a statement Friday.
WECT
Two injured in shooting at 13th and Ann streets
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Wilmington Police Department are on the scene of a shooting at 13th and Ann streets as of about 10 a.m. on Friday, September 23. Police first responded at 9:15 a.m., and they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots. “They located one...
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
wpde.com
1 person shot in Laurinburg; Police searching for named suspect
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WPDE) — One person was hurt Wednesday night in a shooting on Washington Street in Laurinburg, according to Captain Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department. “One victim was transported to Scotland Memorial then transported to another medical center in critical but stable condition,” said Young....
Wilmington shooting leaves one with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington police responded to the 500 block of Anderson Rd. at about 6 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting, according to police. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving efforts until first responders arrived. The victim was taken...
