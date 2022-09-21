JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.

