Claiborne County, MS

Mama4paws
1d ago

People these days can't fight one on one they have to have a couple of guys with him. What is the deal are they afraid or they just need the courage to do the evil deed?

WJTV 12

Warren County man indicted for murder of woman

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly murdering a woman who lived with him on Leland Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported John David Shoemaker, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4. Reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office state that deputies […]
WAPT

Ridgeland police searching for suspect who fled traffic stop

Ridgeland police officers chased a vehicle on Highway 51 Saturday night. According to Police Chief Brian Myers, officers made a traffic stop on a green Chevy Silverado. Myers said the driver backed into a patrol car and fled the scene southbound on Highway 51. Officers are currently looking for the...
County
Port Gibson, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate fatal crash

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
WAPT

One killed in car accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly car crash in Adams County. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 61. First responders say 54-year-old Christopher Towell of Jonesville, Louisiana, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford Expedition when it collided with a 2007 Dogde Journey. The driver, 56-year-old Virginia Malone of Centreville, Mississippi, was attempting to turn onto Kingston Road. Malone received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges

A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
WLBT

Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County. MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Coroner confirms fatalities in wreck on U.S. 61 North

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
Vicksburg Post

At least four killed in head-on collision on U.S. 61 North

UPDATE: The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in the crash, two from each vehicle. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at least four people were killed in a head-on collision late Saturday night on Highway 61 North at the Warren County-Issaquena County line.
WAPT

Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
WJTV 12

Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member

A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
WAPT

17-year-old shot to death while lying in bed, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed. LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was in his bedroom when he was struck by a bullet that someone fired into the home in the 300 block of Myer Avenue, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Jenkins had been shot twice in the upper body.
JACKSON, MS

