Mama4paws
1d ago
People these days can't fight one on one they have to have a couple of guys with him. What is the deal are they afraid or they just need the courage to do the evil deed?
Warren County man indicted for murder of woman
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly murdering a woman who lived with him on Leland Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported John David Shoemaker, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4. Reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office state that deputies […]
Mississippi man arrested after witnesses see man drag dog on leash tied to his truck
A Mississippi man has been arrested for animal cruelty after witnesses reported seeing him drag a dog from a leash tied to his truck. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Crystal Springs Police have arrested Daniel Berthelette in connection with an incident that happened on Sept. 14. Witnesses report...
WAPT
Ridgeland police searching for suspect who fled traffic stop
Ridgeland police officers chased a vehicle on Highway 51 Saturday night. According to Police Chief Brian Myers, officers made a traffic stop on a green Chevy Silverado. Myers said the driver backed into a patrol car and fled the scene southbound on Highway 51. Officers are currently looking for the...
Natchez Democrat
Mental evaluation results stall trial for Natchez man charged with kidnapping, attempted murder of runner
NATCHEZ — The kidnapping and attempted murder case of Brandon Christopher “Chris” Bamburg is set to go to trial on Sept. 28. However, an evaluation of Bamburg’s mental status, the interview of which took place sometime last week, is holding up proceedings. Bamburg was 37 on...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate fatal crash
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
WAPT
One killed in car accident in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a deadly car crash in Adams County. It happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 61. First responders say 54-year-old Christopher Towell of Jonesville, Louisiana, was traveling north in a 2012 Ford Expedition when it collided with a 2007 Dogde Journey. The driver, 56-year-old Virginia Malone of Centreville, Mississippi, was attempting to turn onto Kingston Road. Malone received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The crash is under investigation.
Natchez Democrat
15-year-old dies in Port Gibson shooting; four suspects charged with murder
NATCHEZ — A 15-year-old died early Monday morning, the result of a drive-by shooting in Claiborne County. Claiborne County Sheriff Edward Goods said in a Facebook post that at approximately 1:16 a.m. Monday, his office was notified by the staff at Claiborne County Hospital that they were treating the victim of a gunshot.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
Mississippi officials: At least four people killed in head-on-collision late Saturday night
A major head-on collision in Warren County has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to law enforcement and emergency responders. The Warren County Sheriff’s office has reported that at least four people were killed in a head-on collision late Saturday night on Highway 61 North at the Warren County-Issaquena County line.
WLBT
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County. MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Coroner confirms fatalities in wreck on U.S. 61 North
The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in a two-car wreck on U.S. 61 North late Saturday night. Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess confirmed two fatalities from each vehicle involved in the accident. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s...
Vicksburg Post
At least four killed in head-on collision on U.S. 61 North
UPDATE: The Warren County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that four individuals were killed in the crash, two from each vehicle. There were no other vehicle occupants. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has reported that at least four people were killed in a head-on collision late Saturday night on Highway 61 North at the Warren County-Issaquena County line.
WLBT
Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Raymond Road. JPD says Byron Abron, 36, was traveling west in a black Nissan Altima when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a power pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. According to JPD,...
WAPT
Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
Driver dies in crash on North Washington in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person died in a single-car crash that happened on North Washington in Warren County on Saturday, September 24. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an initial investigation shows that the driver was heading north on the roadway. Skid marks appear to show that the vehicle was traveling at a high […]
Mississippi teen found shot to death in his bed, officials report
Mississippi police are investigating after a grandmother found her 17-year-old grandson lying dead in his bed. The teen was shot and killed when was struck by a bullet that was fired into the house from the outside. LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was found dead in his bedroom on Myer Avenue in...
WLBT
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pearl are dousing rumors that a child was nearly abducted at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. Posts on Facebook alleged that a man snatched a child in the store, but that the mother was eventually able to retrieve her son. According to a post by...
Mississippi 15-year-old out on bond on murder charge arrested for reportedly shooting at family member
A Mississippi teen, free on $100,000 bond on a murder charge, was arrested in Jackson on Saturday and charged with shooting a gun at a member of his family. Tayshon Levanthony Holmes, who was 15 on Oct. 26, 2021, when he was arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Bill Calvin Jr., was charged with aggravated assault in a Jackson courtroom this morning. It is unclear at this time whether the family member was struck by the bullet.
Mississippi man found dead when officer responded to report of domestic fight
A Mississippi man was found deceased when officers responded to a domestic fight in Lincoln County Tuesday. At approximately 1:55 p.m., 911 received a call of a possible domestic fight at a residence on Johnson Grove Road in Lincoln County. While en route to the scene, deputies were informed that...
WAPT
17-year-old shot to death while lying in bed, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed. LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was in his bedroom when he was struck by a bullet that someone fired into the home in the 300 block of Myer Avenue, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Jenkins had been shot twice in the upper body.
