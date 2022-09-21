Read full article on original website
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened last night in the Burlington area. The first Saturday night, on Brookes Ave, happened around 7:45 pm., only 20 minutes before the second incident. Burlington Fire responded to a fire on the rear porch of a home. Crews were able to quickly...
WCAX
Fatal crash in Colchester early Saturday morning
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - UPDATE: Police have identified the driver as 22-year old Anthony Vieriu of Burlington. The passenger, 18-year old Leon Roberts of Colchester is still being treated at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington. Colchester Police said a fatal crash has claimed the life of a driver...
WCAX
YCQM Sept. 25, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Buying people out before flooding forces them out. A new state plan to get people out of flood zones. Developing a downtown for South Burlington. A progress report and a look at the financing used to fund it. Plus we examine a constitutional amendment known as Proposal Two. Supporters say it will abolish slavery once and for all, but opponents argue it’s not needed.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob’s life changed in 2009, when his knee got infected after a knee-replacement procedure. Over the next decade, he had five more knee surgeries. In 2019, after a near-death incident, Bob had his leg amputated above the knee. He continues to work on slate roofs while wearing a prosthetic leg.
WCAX
City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach
Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. The state says thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding. A handful of residents across Vermont have been requesting and inspecting ballots as part of an unofficial recount of the 2020 election. $400M...
Police search for man in connection with Richford thefts
Vermont State Police believe the man shown here was involved in the theft of a truck, a trailer and an ATV in Richford on September 14.
WCAX
Essex apartments damaged in fire
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday. It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents. Authorities say...
mynbc5.com
Apartment fire in Essex Junction displaces 10 residents
ESSEX, Vt. — Ten people were displaced on Friday following a fire in an Essex Junction apartment building. Fire officials said they responded to reports of a fire at 12 Baker Street just after midnight and found a small fire in a third floor apartment. By the time emergency...
WCAX
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A stolen vehicle was found burning early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington. Firefighters say they found a Toyota Highlander fully engulfed in flames around 1:51 a.m. Crews say no one was inside at the time and the car was towed away. The fire is...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
WCAX
Lyndon teen dies in ATV crash
SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening. Vermont State Police say Samantha Henderson, 19, of Lyndon, was riding an ATV without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield. She was found unresponsive by first...
wamc.org
Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police
A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
mynbc5.com
ATV driver dies in fatal crash in Sheffield
SHEFFIELD, Vt. — A 19-year-old driver was killed in a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash in Sheffield on Thursday. Vermont State Police said they received a 911 call about a crash on Blake Pond Road around 7:35 p.m. The driver, Samantha Henderson, of Lyndon, was unresponsive when rescue crews arrived....
WCAX
Two arrested in Salisbury for several crimes
SALISBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Two Vermonters were arrested for a slew of crimes last night in Salisbury. Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Waterhouses Campground in Salisbury. There, police say, they found 39 year old Scott Clark and 36 year old Ashley Whitney-Jackson of Salisbury. Police...
mynbc5.com
Essex Junction residents eligible for $15 voucher during Junction Jam
ESSEX, Vt. — The "Junction Jam" in Essex Junction kicks off on Saturday morning. The goal of the jam is for local residents to get out and explore all the shops, restaurants, and live music the city has to offer. If you are an Essex Junction resident, you are...
WCAX
Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe. VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at...
Salisbury pair arrested for reported campground break-ins, thefts
Scott Clark, 39, and Ashley Whitney-Jackson, 36, are accused of stealing a gun and other items at the Waterhouses Campground on Friday.
mynbc5.com
Driver cited for driving 111 mph in Bethel
BETHEL, Vt. — A teen driver was cited after he was caught driving more than forty miles per hour over the speed limit on Wednesday. Vermont State Police said Sean Kelly, 19, of Sharon, was driving Interstate 89 south in Bethel on Thursday around 2:49 p.m. when a trooper caught him going 111 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 25
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25. Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!
WCAX
Vaccine booster clinic to be held at Montpelier Fall Festival
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A vaccination clinic will be held on the Vermont Statehouse Lawn Friday as part of the Montpelier Fall Festival. The clinic will be operating from 9 to 4 and is sponsored by the health department. They will offer both outdoor and drive-up options. All Brains Belong...
