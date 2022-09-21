ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Saint Louis, IL

Comments / 7

StopTheInsanity
4d ago

these people are a drain on society. when will people get tired of these people?

Reply(6)
8
 

KMOV

Police investigating homicide in Riverview

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- Two people were shot and one died after a shooting Friday night in Riverview, police said. Riverview Police officers found a man and woman shot in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive around 10:15 p.m. They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman died. The man had non-life-threatening injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man and woman from Arkansas were seriously hurt following a crash in Audrain County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports, the crash happen around 8:03 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 54 at Basinger Corner. Troopers say, 38-year-old Keith Stanford and 37-year-old Courtney King of Arkansas were traveling eastbound The post Two people seriously hurt after one-vehicle crash in Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man who scammed over $300K from victims charged, St. Charles Police say

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A 54-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly scamming thousands from people in and out of the St. Louis area. Ron Johnson, 54, of St. Louis was charged with stealing over $25,000, and forgery. According to police, Johnson scammed victims out of $300,000 through various undisclosed fraudulent activities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man dead after shooting, car crash in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man is dead after a shooting and car crash in Spanish Lake, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found a man and woman inside a car that had crashed in the 12000 block of Spanish Pond Road around 4 p.m. The man had been shot and died after he was taken to the hospital. The woman was not injured.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two arrested in Harrisburg burglary

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Harrisburg men are in custody in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of stealing two vehicles, hundreds of dollars worth of tools, and other items from a Harrisburg business on Sept. 10. According to Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer, 20-year-old Zachary Perkins and 22-year-old...
HARRISBURG, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man admits to drug and gun charge

A man from Missouri on Thursday admitted involvement in a gun deal that turned into a police chase after a shooting. Michael Joseph Monroe, 25, St. Louis County, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were hurt early Thursday morning after a rollover crash in Montgomery County. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 70 at the 185-mile marker around 3:20 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 20-year-old Jorge M. Asher, of Clark, Missouri, rolled over after The post Three people hurt following rollover crash in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Brentwood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed suspect who carjacked a car in west St. Louis County Thursday. Around 5 p.m., police said the incident happened in the1800 South Brentwood Blvd when an armed man stole a woman’s Mercedes at gunpoint at the Brentwood Villas garage. No one was injured.
BRENTWOOD, MO
KMOV

Police say man attempted to kill Metro East cop, 5 felony charges issued

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after court documents allege he fired multiple gunshots at a Metro East police officer. Court documents show Howard Dotson Jr. is facing five felonies for illegally possessing a gun, possessing a stolen gun, illegally possessing a gun while being a convicted felon, attempted murder and firing a gun at someone.
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police have taken a man into custody after they believe alcohol was a factor in a car crash which happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of N. Providence Rd. According to CPD, the driver was traveling northbound along N. Providence Rd. and a woman was driving The post Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

