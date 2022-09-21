Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Police Department Inaccurately used Disney World Location for Crime for More than 10 YearsZack LovePhiladelphia, PA
Related
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
What Josh McDaniels Said After Raiders Loss to the Titans
After the Las Vegas Raiders' disappointing 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans, here is what Josh McDaniels said.
NFL・
Atlanta Falcons finally deliver a clutch play late in Seattle
The Atlanta Falcons finally put one in the win column late Sunday evening beating the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 in a tight road victory. It was a game in which the Atlanta defense managed to make Geno Smith look like prime Tom Brady picking apart the Atlanta defense. However, this same...
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
RELATED PEOPLE
Where Indiana Pacers players ranked in the CBS Sports top 100 NBA players list
The Pacers have two of the NBA's top 100 players, according to CBS Sports
Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset
Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
Giannis Reveals Who He Thinks Is the NBA’s Best Player
The Bucks star pointed to the roster of the defending champs for his answer.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina had best reaction to Albert Pujols’ 700th home run
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina had a great reaction to Albert Pujols’ 700th home run on a historic night in Los Angeles. It just had to come against the Dodgers. Pujols made history, hitting his 699th and 700th home runs in Los Angeles, the place where he learned to love the game again, as he would profess in his postgame press conference.
Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions
The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
Funniest memes and tweets trolling Tom Brady for tough loss to Packers
Tom Brady came up about one second — and perhaps one Mike Evans — short of leading a memorable comeback against the Packers. Evans, for those who don’t remember, was suspended for this game after he got in a fight with Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints last week.
Carmelo Anthony could make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers down the line
Carmelo Anthony could make sense for the Cleveland Cavaliers but not right now. It doesn’t seem that long ago when Carmelo Anthony was asking his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates if they thought he should come off the bench. This was of course following the trade from the New York Knicks when Anthony was still seen as a viable co-star. Those days are gone and now Anthony’s legacy is that of a shot-chucker. A guy who shot more than he ever should have and had poor efficiency numbers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason
The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
MLB・
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0