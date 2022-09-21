ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty County, TX

A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
HOUSTON, TX
Texas Rangers bring family justice in 1988 cold case murder

More than 30 years after the crime, the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) has helped secure a conviction in the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs. On Sept. 20, 2022, Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder....
PORT ARTHUR, TX
FLNB opens Mont Belvieu branch

First Liberty National Bank (FLNB) now has seven locations to serve customers in Southeast Texas. On Thursday, Sept. 22, bank leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the West Chambers County Chamber of Commerce to mark the opening of its newest branch at 7110 FM 3180 in Mont Belvieu. “We...
MONT BELVIEU, TX
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
DPS UPDATE-FATAL CRASH

1250PM-DPS has just updated with the crash being a double fatal crash on FM 2920 at Kickapoo. It was a two-vehicle crash that Waller County originally responded to. However, is in Harris County. DPS advises the intersection will be closed for several hours. The crash happened just after 11am Sunday morning.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
LIBERTY COUNTY OFFICIALS RELEASE DETAILS ON MURDER OF 16-YEAR-OLD DUMPED NEAR PLUM GROVE

Friday afternoon Liberty County Sheriff’s Office released additional details on the homicide of Emily Rodriguez-Avila, age 16, who was an employee at Niko Niko’s restaurant on I-10 and the Beltway. She was last seen getting into a friend’s car on the night of September 3, 2022, as she got off work. Her body was found the next morning on County Road 3550 near Plum Grove in Liberty County. She had been shot twice, once in the side and once in the head with a 9mm pistol. Rodriguez-Avila’s body was found the following morning wearing a hairnet, shirt, and blue cap with the business name of “Niko’s” on them. Investigators found spent casings at the location. They started looking for a friend of Emily’s who was identified as Katherine Alvarez-Flores, age 20. After contacting several people she was found and interrogated. They were able to get a confession from her and also learned of the two other males who were involved. One of the males, Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, is a former boyfriend of Emily’s. Both males were in the United States illegally. One from Honduras and the other from Ecuador. Katherine Alvarez-Flores was then originally charged with tampering with evidence, a misdemeanor charge but with a bond set at $1.5 million. She has since been charged with murder also. Houston Police Swat then located Joel Garcia-Martinez, age 20, in the 4200 block of Almeda Genoa on a construction site on September 20. He was arrested without incident. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, age 19, was arrested in the 6200 block of Fairdale in Houston, in an apartment complex, also by Houston Police SWAT, without incident. Investigators said both confessed but gave different stories. Due to that, they were not going to release a motive as of yet. The vehicle and handgun were found in possession of Ortiz. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Liberty County District Attorney, the Texas Rangers, and Houston Police. Investigators say Ortiz had family in Liberty County and was familiar with the area.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Searches For Missing Endangered Adult – Adam Virgilio

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at approximately 2230 hours, Adam Virgilio was last seen leaving a medical clinic in the 1000 block of Windsor Lakes Blvd, The Woodlands, Texas. Virgilio was last seen walking southbound towards College Park Dr wearing a green/white hat, teal green shirt, khaki pants, and brown work style boots, and was carrying a blue Ikea bag. Virgilio made several suicidal comments before leaving the medical clinic.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Colmesneil purchases new city truck

COLMESNEIL – The Colmesneil City Council held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday and packed a lot of information into a short period of time. Mayor Duane Crews was excited to announce that the city has (finally) purchased a new truck. After months of looking and stressing the need for one, Mayor Crews found one at Weaver Brothers in Jasper, a 2022 Dodge Ram. The total cost for the new vehicle was $33,569 and the city got $2,000 on trade in for the old truck. Council voted to transfer funds from the general account to the water and sewer account to cover the purchase of the truck. Mayor Pro-Tem Billy Andrus congratulated Crews on all his hard work in getting the new vehicle.
COLMESNEIL, TX
DPS AIR 102 HAS BUSY DAY-SAVING K-9’S AND CATCHING BAD GUYS

Every day a pilot and observer take to the sky in the Houston and surrounding area. Today was an especially busy day for them and a life-saving day. Earlier today Harris County Precinct 4 Constables were searching for burglary of residence suspects in the Greengate Place Subdivision. A perimeter had been set up and the DPS helicopter arrived and started to assist in the search. With high humidity and temperatures near 100 Precinct 4 K-9 Max, who was assisting deputies went down with heat exhaustion deep in the woods. The DPS helicopter landed and transported MAX to the Veterinary Emergency Hospital at I-45 and Spring Cypress where MAX is now expected to make a full recovery. The suspects who were not captured were positively identified and warrants will be issued for their arrest. Continued below…..
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/23/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-23-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-20-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
NEW CANEY HOMICIDE SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY

This evening in the Mead area of Oklahoma the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, U.S Marshals, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police, located and arrested Stephen Roger Edwards, who was wanted out of Montgomery County Texas for Murder. Also located with him was Nicole Crisp who was wanted for Bond Forfeiture Possession of CDS out of Texas.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Issues Scam Alert for Montgomery County Residents

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning for citizens regarding a telephone scam that has been affecting Montgomery County. Scam callers are contacting residents of Montgomery County advising they are with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The scam caller advises the citizen that they have an outstanding fine or they failed to show up for jury duty and a warrant will be issued for their arrest if they don’t pay a fine.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MAN KILLED CROSSING I-45

Just before 10pm Friday a male attempted to run across I-45 main lanes southbound just south of FM 1488. He was struck by at least two vehicles. Conroe Fire responded along with MCHD. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy. Conroe Police investigated the crash. Only one southbound lane was open during the investigation. About midnight the freeway was reopened.
CONROE, TX

