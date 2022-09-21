ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Hill

Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
NBC News

The GOP's myth of an 'open border'

The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
creators.com

They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites

All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.
The Independent

Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November

Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump’s rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it’s just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats

WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mother Jones

Donald Trump and the Birth of QMaga: The Storm Is Coming

Editor’s note: This column by David Corn first appeared in his newsletter, Our Land. But we wanted to make sure as many readers as possible have a chance to see it. Our Land is written by David twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, book, television, podcast, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Our Land here. Please check it out. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
NBC News

House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers

The U.S. House passed a bill that would change the way Congress certifies presidential elections with nine Republicans siding with Democrats. The legislation would make clear the role of the vice president in the election process, increase the number of lawmakers to object a state’s vote count, and prevent states from changing their rules after an election was called.Sept. 21, 2022.
Vox

How the polls might be wrong (again) this year

It just seems to keep on happening — Democrats get their hopes up from rosy-looking polls, but they get a rude awakening when votes are tallied on election night. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the world. In 2020, a seeming Democratic romp turned into a nail-biter. And now, as the 2022 midterms are drawing nearer, polls show Democrats performing surprisingly decently — pointing toward a close election rather than the long-expected GOP wave.
US News and World Report

Democrats Are Coming Home to Joe Biden

After many months of Democratic dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and the state of the country, Democrats are coming home – barely in time for the imperiled party ahead of challenging midterms. [. READ:. Biden’s Approval Ratings Rebound Amid Democratic Wins, Trump Probe ]. Biden's approval ratings had...
