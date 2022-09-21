Read full article on original website
Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats
Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
These 9 House Democrats bucked the party and voted against a policing bill
Nine House Democrats voted against a bill on Thursday that calls for providing federal grants to small law enforcement agencies, bucking the party on the highly anticipated vote. The House approved the bill, titled the Invest to Protect Act, in a 360-64 vote. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) sponsored the measure.
The GOP's myth of an 'open border'
The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
McCarthy urges House GOP to vote no on funding bill over border
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is urging members of his conference to vote against any funding bill that does not address a migration surge at the U.S.-Mexico border. His opposition to a funding measure comes as Congress faces a deadline to fund the government by the start of the...
Poor People Will Be Voting for Their Lives in the Midterms | Opinion
We are once again in a moment of extreme division, with rising assaults on democracy and levels of racism, sexism, and inequality that are tearing our country apart. There is no scarcity of solutions, but there is a scarcity of political will to do the right thing. This may be...
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
Ron DeSantis Trails Democrat Charlie Crist in New Poll After Migrant Flight
A new poll out of Florida shows that the recent move by Governor Ron DeSantis to transport migrants from Texas to the Northeast could come back to haunt him in his re-election bid against Democrat Charlie Crist. After months in the lead, DeSantis trails Crist by 6 points in a...
Gingrich insults NBC News reporter after Jan. 6 question: ‘I think you have a learning disability’
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich insulted a Capitol Hill reporter after the journalist asked him to comment on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “What do you think about the January 6 committee,” Scott Wong, a reporter for NBC News who previously...
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
They're All Open-Borders Hypocrites
All the world's a stage, especially two heated months before Election Day. So you'll have to forgive me for not joining the theatrical media frenzy over Martha's Vineyard being overrun by illegal aliens. It's just another naked open-borders exhibition by both political parties that makes a miserable mockery of our country's immigration policies.
Voices: These are the Senate seats most likely to flip in November
Greetings from Wilmington, North Carolina! We are in the Tar Heel state for Donald Trump’s rally for Ted Budd, his anointed Senate candidate, and it’s just the occasion to update our Senate rankings!Since our last ranking, plenty has changed. Throughout the summer, polling showed Democrats had a significant advantage after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson decision overturned Roe v Wade. Republicans struggled throughout the summer to find a counter-narrative and have already begun triaging some Senate races.But voters typically begin to pay attention in the fall and the airwaves are about to be bombarded with ads. That being said, Republicans are not...
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Donald Trump and the Birth of QMaga: The Storm Is Coming
Editor’s note: This column by David Corn first appeared in his newsletter, Our Land. But we wanted to make sure as many readers as possible have a chance to see it. Our Land is written by David twice a week (most of the time) and provides behind-the-scenes stories about politics and media; his unvarnished take on the events of the day; film, book, television, podcast, and music recommendations; interactive audience features; and more. Subscribing costs just $5 a month—but you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Our Land here. Please check it out. And please also check out David’s new New York Times bestseller: American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.
House passes election reform legislation with support of nine GOP lawmakers
The U.S. House passed a bill that would change the way Congress certifies presidential elections with nine Republicans siding with Democrats. The legislation would make clear the role of the vice president in the election process, increase the number of lawmakers to object a state’s vote count, and prevent states from changing their rules after an election was called.Sept. 21, 2022.
'Democracy' for Biden Is Whatever Benefits the Global Elite | Opinion
"Democracy" is whatever the elites of the U.S.-led West do and desire, and everything they don't is "undemocratic." Why? Because Humpty Dumpty says so.
How the polls might be wrong (again) this year
It just seems to keep on happening — Democrats get their hopes up from rosy-looking polls, but they get a rude awakening when votes are tallied on election night. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the world. In 2020, a seeming Democratic romp turned into a nail-biter. And now, as the 2022 midterms are drawing nearer, polls show Democrats performing surprisingly decently — pointing toward a close election rather than the long-expected GOP wave.
Democrats Are Coming Home to Joe Biden
After many months of Democratic dissatisfaction with President Joe Biden and the state of the country, Democrats are coming home – barely in time for the imperiled party ahead of challenging midterms. [. READ:. Biden’s Approval Ratings Rebound Amid Democratic Wins, Trump Probe ]. Biden's approval ratings had...
