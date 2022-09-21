ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alyssa Snider Explains Why She’s Upset With Matt Turner For Voting Her Out The Big Brother House

By JLP
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vZ9wW_0i4uWYuG00

Welp. Alyssa Snider was evicted from the Big Brother 24 house last week and she isn’t holding back her thoughts about (former?) bestie inside the house, Matt Turner .

We all know BB is a game full of twists, manipulation, and lies. Heck, even Julie Chen tells us to expect the unexpected… always. But maybe Alyssa forgot that memo? Viewers saw her on the block last week next to Taylor Hale . She fought to stay and I’ve got to give it to her. She had Brittany Hoopes vote and she thought she’d have Turner’s vote as well being that they were best friends inside the house.

She tried to use this to her advantage by telling Turner that she’d never forgive him if he voted to evict her instead of Taylor. Turner, who clearly can separate the game from reality was taken back and you could tell he was left to make a really difficult yet important decision that would impact his future in the game… not just Alyssa’s.

But clearly, Alyssa has opposing thoughts. She spoke with Entertainment Weekly and shared why she’s so bothered with Turner at this point in the game. “What upsets me more is that he lied to me about it and he wouldn’t just tell me the truth for being his best friend in the house and always having his back. I think I at least deserve to know that he was going to vote me out his house.”

Again, it’s a game full of deception. You can never FULLY trust the people you’re playing with. Everyone is doing what they have to do to win $750K. You can’t take these moves too personally. “Brittany whispered to me that she was a single vote to keep me in the house, which implies that Turner was the one who voted me out. So she was giving me a heads-up. And honestly, it was good to know because that’s what I figured,” she added.

Turner, I hope you’re not the next evicted houseguest cause if you are… you may have some intense heat coming your way from your ex-bff. “I am hoping to see Turner next because he didn’t have the decency to tell me he was going to vote me out. I am his closest ally, so honestly he deserves to follow me right in that [jury] house,” Alyssa finished.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TURNER SHOULD HAVE TOLD ALYSSA HE WAS GOING TO VOTE HER OUT? DO YOU THINK THAT WOULD HAVE RUINED HIS GAME?

[Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved]

The post Alyssa Snider Explains Why She’s Upset With Matt Turner For Voting Her Out The Big Brother House appeared first on Reality Tea .

