An Oregon true freshman found the end zone for the first time in 2022 in Saturday's win in Pullman. Running back Jordan James reached his first collegiate pay dirt on the opening play of the fourth quarter to cut into the Cougar lead. James' one-yard score was one of four fourth quarter touchdowns in the team's miraculous end-of-game rally which resulted in a 44-41 road escape from Martin Stadium.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO