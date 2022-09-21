Read full article on original website
Photos from Oregon's epic rally to beat Washington State
Oregon picked up its third win of the 2022 season with a 44-41 comeback win over Washington State on Saturday afternoon. DuckTerritory.com photographer Jason Fairchild was on hand to capture the action.
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's epic comeback win at Washington State
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives his instant reactions to Oregon's thrilling and epic 44-41 come-from-behind victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wa. The Ducks scored 29 fourth-quarter points after scoring just 15 points in the first three quarters. The Ducks scored 21 points in the final six minutes of the game to win.
Oregon continues rise in AP Poll after road win against Washington State
Oregon's comeback win over Washington State on Saturday boosted their AP Poll rankings, jumping from No. 15 to No. 13 this week. The move may be smaller than last week, but Oregon's continued success leads them into a three-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to Georgia. A dramatic, come from behind, 44-41, win by Oregon capped off an impressive offensive performance.
As Robert Ferrel emerges, WSU offense finding its rhythm
PULLMAN -- He is certainly not the biggest guy at 5-8, 173 pounds, but the addition of speedy wide receiver Robert Ferrel has been critical to the Washington State offense finding its stride the last two weeks. Ferrel had 8 receptions for 50 yards including a touchdown against Oregon. "I'm...
What They’re Saying: Brutal Loss, Bright Future Edition
THE SHORT TERM was decidedly glass half-empty with Washington State suffering through a loss to Oregon in the final minutes Saturday but media , coaches and players looking.
Jordan James scores first career TD, four true frosh play in Pullman
An Oregon true freshman found the end zone for the first time in 2022 in Saturday's win in Pullman. Running back Jordan James reached his first collegiate pay dirt on the opening play of the fourth quarter to cut into the Cougar lead. James' one-yard score was one of four fourth quarter touchdowns in the team's miraculous end-of-game rally which resulted in a 44-41 road escape from Martin Stadium.
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
Speechless: Cougs up by 12 with 3 1/2 minutes to play and lose to Ducks
WASHINGTON STATE LED all game long vs. No. 15/18 Oregon … until the bitter end. WSU was unable to move the chains and eat clock and a tiring Cougar defense couldn’t stop the Ducks. Insult was added to injury when Cameron Ward threw a pick-six that ended all...
