Pullman, WA

Oregon continues rise in AP Poll after road win against Washington State

Oregon's comeback win over Washington State on Saturday boosted their AP Poll rankings, jumping from No. 15 to No. 13 this week. The move may be smaller than last week, but Oregon's continued success leads them into a three-game winning streak after dropping the season opener to Georgia. A dramatic, come from behind, 44-41, win by Oregon capped off an impressive offensive performance.
As Robert Ferrel emerges, WSU offense finding its rhythm

PULLMAN -- He is certainly not the biggest guy at 5-8, 173 pounds, but the addition of speedy wide receiver Robert Ferrel has been critical to the Washington State offense finding its stride the last two weeks. Ferrel had 8 receptions for 50 yards including a touchdown against Oregon. "I'm...
Jordan James scores first career TD, four true frosh play in Pullman

An Oregon true freshman found the end zone for the first time in 2022 in Saturday's win in Pullman. Running back Jordan James reached his first collegiate pay dirt on the opening play of the fourth quarter to cut into the Cougar lead. James' one-yard score was one of four fourth quarter touchdowns in the team's miraculous end-of-game rally which resulted in a 44-41 road escape from Martin Stadium.
