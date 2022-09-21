ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Rafael Nadal
Rod Laver
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
ESPN

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
960 The Ref

Tiafoe beats Tsitsipas to give Team World 1st Laver Cup win

LONDON — (AP) — Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 on Sunday and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer's Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same...
Distractify

Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes

The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
The Independent

Laver Cup order of play with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in action

The glorious departure from the touring world of tennis of Roger Federer came and went on Friday as he bowed out alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, but there’s still another day of on-court action to come.While the Swiss legend hinted at a farewell tour to come, his days aiming to win Grand Slams are over - with others here at the O2 in London now hopeful of taking his place, including the likes of Stefan Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic is also of course very much at the top table still and he was in fine...
