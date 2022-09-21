Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
‘Beautiful goodbye’ – Rafael Nadal bursts into tears and holds Roger Federer’s hand as old rival retires from tennis
TENNIS fans have hailed the remarkable friendship between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal following the Swiss legend's incredibly emotional retirement. Federer, 41, played the final match of his career on Friday night as he partnered Nadal in a doubles defeat to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the Laver Cup in London.
Rafael Nadal’s hilarious tennis ball headbutt in Roger Federer’s last match ever
The illustrious and storied career of Tennis legend Roger Federer is finally coming to an end. And at the moment, he is playing in his last match ever, alongside fellow legend Rafael Nadal. The pair of Federer and Nadal are currently doubles partners in the Laver Cup. At the moment,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ellie Goulding mocked after tennis legend Roger Federer breaks down in tears as she sings at his final match
SINGER Ellie Goulding has been mocked after singing an emotional goodbye to tennis legend Roger Federer at the Laver Cup. An emotional Roger Federer broke down in tears after playing his final ever tennis match at the Laver Cup. And in a tribute to the 41-year-old Swiss star, Ellie Goulding,...
Roger Federer makes emotional farewell after defeat in final doubles match – as it happened
Rolling report: Roger Federer has played the final match of his storied career alongside Rafael Nadal in London. Bryan Graham was watching
thecomeback.com
Protester disturbingly set himself on fire before Roger Federer’s final match
With the tennis world focused on the 2022 Laver Cup as Roger Federer gets set to play in the final match of his professional career, a protester took advantage of the added attention. Hours before the celebration that will be Federer’s farewell to tennis, an activist wearing a shirt that...
Tennis-Tiafoe steals Federer's spotlight to seal first Laver Cup for Team World
LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Frances Tiafoe returned to haunt Team Europe with a dazzling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas to give Team World their first Laver Cup title on Sunday, ending Roger Federer's hopes of finishing his career by lifting another trophy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer
Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
WATCH: Rafael Nadal can’t hold back the tears as Roger Federer says goodbye to the game
It was a bittersweet day for the world of tennis as Roger Federer played his last competitive match in what has been a truly legendary career. It was sad to see an icon of the sport take the court for one final time, but also, it was a celebration of a legacy that will forever leave its mark not only in tennis, but in the world of sports as well.
SkySports
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
ESPN
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Laver Cup for personal reasons
Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Laver Cup on Saturday for personal reasons, his press spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. Nadal partnered with Roger Federer in his last professional match at the team competition between Europe and the rest of the world in London on Friday, losing in a deciding match tiebreak to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tiafoe beats Tsitsipas to give Team World 1st Laver Cup win
LONDON — (AP) — Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 on Sunday and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer's Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same...
LeBron Reacts to Emotional Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Video
The NBA superstar appreciated the emotional moment shared by the two tennis legends.
NBA・
Tennis Star Coco Gauff's Parents Were Also Talented Athletes
The tennis world recently said their goodbyes to the now-retired GOAT Serena Williams, but it appears that Coco Gauff is slated to follow in the legend’s footsteps. Not only has the 18-year-old shaken up the game by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon only at 15, but Coco also continues to prove that her star power, athleticism, and humble spirit will make her the sport’s next rising legend and icon for young Black women and girls.
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
Tennis-Federer to bow out in style with Nadal by his side
LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Some of the most iconic moments of Roger Federer's glittering career featured Rafa Nadal across the net but on Friday his great Spanish rival will be alongside him for his final bow.
Roger Federer brings down curtain on his career with a defeat, but still dazzles alongside longtime friend and rival Rafael Nadal
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has lost his final professional match, playing doubles alongside contemporary and rival Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Laver Cup.
Laver Cup order of play with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini in action
The glorious departure from the touring world of tennis of Roger Federer came and went on Friday as he bowed out alongside Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup, but there’s still another day of on-court action to come.While the Swiss legend hinted at a farewell tour to come, his days aiming to win Grand Slams are over - with others here at the O2 in London now hopeful of taking his place, including the likes of Stefan Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. Novak Djokovic is also of course very much at the top table still and he was in fine...
Comments / 2