A Peyton, Colo. man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, was sentenced in the District of Columbia Friday. According to court documents, Hamner "illegally entered the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, which was barricaded with fencing."Hamner hopped over the barricades and began pulling them down, according to the Department of Justice.Around 1:15 p.m. that day, Hamner got into a "tug-of-war" with...

