Pennsylvania State

KFVS12

2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot

CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado man sentenced to 30 months in Jan. 6 riot case

A Peyton, Colo. man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, was sentenced in the District of Columbia Friday. According to court documents, Hamner "illegally entered the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, which was barricaded with fencing."Hamner hopped over the barricades and began pulling them down, according to the Department of Justice.Around 1:15 p.m. that day, Hamner got into a "tug-of-war" with...
PEYTON, CO

