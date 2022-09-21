Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
2 claim $1.337B Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
Colorado man sentenced to 30 months in Jan. 6 riot case
A Peyton, Colo. man was sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot. Thomas Patrick Hamner, 49, was sentenced in the District of Columbia Friday. According to court documents, Hamner "illegally entered the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, which was barricaded with fencing."Hamner hopped over the barricades and began pulling them down, according to the Department of Justice.Around 1:15 p.m. that day, Hamner got into a "tug-of-war" with...
Kingsport Times-News
Prominent activist to walk from Memphis to Johnson City for abortion rights
MEMPHIS — One of Tennessee’s most tireless advocates on the front lines for reproductive rights will begin a 538 mile trek across the state on Monday to have deeper conversations about abortion rights. “I think people are still processing what it means that Roe fell, and that the...
Trump ally Mike Lindell being investigated in connection with alleged Colorado election security breach
WASHINGTON — Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Inc chief executive and ally to former President Donald Trump, is under U.S. federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado. The new details about the focus...
