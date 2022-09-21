Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled.

The list of 41 stores includes some Mid-Missouri locations such as the store on Stadium West Boulevard in Jefferson City, the Conley Road location in Columbia, the store on Business 54 in Eldon, the East Briggs store in Macon and the Bishop Avenue store in Rolla.

Walmart says this project will add more jobs and help customers save time and money.

The improvements include refurbishing the stores themselves, new light fixtures and remodeled bathrooms in addition to new services, the company says. Walmart is spending about $240 million on the work.

The company did not give a timeline for the improvements to local stores.

