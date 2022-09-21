ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Police Arrest Suspected Serial Robber

A suspected serial armed robber was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators believe 57-year-old Roy Hudson could be connected to a string of crimes across the metro. Police quickly tied the suspect to two armed robberies from last week,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
BETHANY, OK
okcfox.com

Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK

