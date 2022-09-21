Read full article on original website
KOCO
Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
Suspect Accused In Edmond Officer-Involved Shooting Booked Into Jail
The suspect who crashed into an Edmond motorcycle police officer awaits charges behind bars. Police say Garrett Trammell critically injured Sgt. Joe Wells during a pursuit through Edmond and Oklahoma City on Friday. Court records show in the past, Garrett Trammell committed multiple traffic violations, including speeding, but those pale...
3 Arrested In Connection To Beating Caught On Camera At NE OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police have arrested three people in connection to a video of an attack at an apartment complex near Northeast 4th Street and North Lottie Avenue. Police said the three people beat a man so badly he had to have surgery for a broken hip. Investigators said this happened...
Edmond PD: Sergeant Joseph Wells in critical condition after pursuit and wreck
Edmond Police have now identified the motorcycle officer who was critically injured during a police pursuit near Boulevard and Memorial just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.
OCPD Identifies Suspect, Officer In SW OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified the officer and suspect involved in a shooting that happened in southwest Oklahoma City. Officers said they responded to a 911 call at around 11:36 p.m. Wednesday in regards to a domestic stabbing at a home near the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. The...
OKC Police Arrest Suspected Serial Robber
A suspected serial armed robber was arrested Thursday and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Investigators believe 57-year-old Roy Hudson could be connected to a string of crimes across the metro. Police quickly tied the suspect to two armed robberies from last week,...
Motorcyclist dead after colliding with another vehicle overnight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was confirmed dead shortly after a motorcycle crash that occurred near Southeast 39th St. and South Shields Boulevard early on Sunday morning. The motorcyclist was travelling with two others at high rates of speed, with the victim eventually colliding with a car near the area. According to the Oklahoma […]
KOCO
Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
KOCO
Person recovering after stabbed several times at OKC nightclub
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is recovering after being stabbed several times at an Oklahoma City nightclub. KOCO 5 was told that just before 3 a.m. Saturday, the victim was stabbed multiple times at Vaqueros. The stabbings caused a punctured lung. The victim was taken to OU Med for...
Bethany PD: Homeowner had ‘ongoing feud’ with alleged car burglar shot overnight
Jeffery Mitchell has been booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of shooting with intent to kill after shooting a man in the stomach in what police said was an ongoing feud between the two.
Edmond PD: Motorcycle officer in critical condition following wreck
The Edmond Police Department says one of their own was injured in a automotive incident Friday afternoon.
KOCO
Investigation underway after two people shoot each other in Asher, officials say
ASHER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after two people shot each other Friday morning in Asher. Around 9:30 a.m., the Asher Police Department asked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's help with a shooting. A news release said an initial investigation revealed that a man drove to the...
News On 6
3 Juveniles Arrested, Accused Of Wearing Clown Disguises To Rob Dispensaries
A unique disguise did not stop a teenager and his two friends from getting caught after they allegedly robbed multiple dispensaries in the Oklahoma City metro. Police said the first robbery happened near South May Avenue and Southwest Grand Boulevard. "A suspect had come into store wearing a very distinct...
Downtown OKC building evacuated while OKC Fire crews investigate
Fire crews are currently investigating a downtown OKC building after evacuating it due to electrical smoke in the lobby, said Oklahoma City Fire.
News On 6
OKC Officer Placed On Administrative Leave After Non-Fatal Police Shooting Of Stabbing Suspect
A stabbing suspect who was reportedly on the run was later sent to a local hospital on Thursday following an Oklahoma City police shooting. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said one officer was placed on paid administrative leave. Police have not released the officer or suspect’s names. Police were...
KOCO
Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home
BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC
A crane toppled and crashed into the corner of the future home of Oklahoma City TV station News 9 Saturday afternoon. The post Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
Authorities Investigating Shooting At Bethany Gas Station
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Bethany. Bethany police said they responded to a call at around 1:41 a.m. at a Bethany home near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street where someone claimed a homeowner shot someone. Officers said the call originated from somebody...
