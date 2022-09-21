Read full article on original website
KOCO
Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
KOCO
Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
OSBI: Argument between neighbors ends in gunfight, injuring both
Oklahoma authorities say an argument between neighbors led to a shooting in Asher on Friday morning.
KOCO
Motorists gather to honor fallen Oklahoma County deputy, support another
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Saturday, hundreds of motorists gather to honor a fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy while also supporting an injured deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed about a month ago while serving eviction papers. His partner, Deputy Mark Johns, was shot. Johns survived...
KOCO
Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home
BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
KOCO
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
KOCO
Investigation underway after two people shoot each other in Asher, officials say
ASHER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after two people shot each other Friday morning in Asher. Around 9:30 a.m., the Asher Police Department asked for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's help with a shooting. A news release said an initial investigation revealed that a man drove to the...
KOCO
Police release new details after Oklahoma City officer shoots knife-wielding suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details after a police officer shot a suspect late Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a domestic stabbing at a home in the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. Authorities said in a news release that a family member took the wounded victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KOCO
Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
Duncan man charged in 3-year-old’s death
A three-year-old's death in Stephens County has been ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.
okcfox.com
Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Person recovering after stabbed several times at OKC nightclub
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is recovering after being stabbed several times at an Oklahoma City nightclub. KOCO 5 was told that just before 3 a.m. Saturday, the victim was stabbed multiple times at Vaqueros. The stabbings caused a punctured lung. The victim was taken to OU Med for...
OKCPD: Fatal 2 vehicle collision
A person has died in a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle near SE 74th Street and Air Depot Blvd. Wednesday evening.
KOCO
Oklahoma mother speaks out after teen son assaulted in road-rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the person they say assaulted a 17-year-old boy during a recent road rage incident in Oklahoma City. The teenager said the suspect got out of his car and started punching him after cutting him off at a stoplight near the Southeast 15th exit off Interstate 35. His mother hopes police can track down the suspect.
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
KOCO
Benefit run to help families of Oklahoma County deputies shot in line of duty
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — It's been a month since two Oklahoma County deputies were shot in the line of duty, with one being killed. Sgt. Bobby Swartz and his partner Deputy Mark Johns were shot on Aug. 22 while serving eviction papers at a southwest Oklahoma City home. Swartz died and Johns was injured.
KOCO
Benefit ride for fallen Sgt. Bobby Swartz
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A benefit ride happening Saturday will honor fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. The event comes about a month after Sgt. Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns were ambushed while serving eviction papers. Swartz was killed at the scene. The benefit ride is for community members...
KOCO
Motorcyclist killed in Oklahoma City crash, officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told KOCO...
houmatimes.com
Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
State Medical Examiner Reveals Duncan 3-Year-Old's Cause Of Death
The State Medical Examiner's office released the cause of death for a 3-year-old boy who died earlier this week. Authorities said the child, who remains unidentified, died due to blunt force trauma. His death has been ruled the death as a homicide. First responders arrived at an apartment complex Monday...
