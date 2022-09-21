ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purcell, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to large wildfire in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — 1:00 p.m. Sunday Update: The road has been reopened. Original Post: Crews are responding to a large grass fire in Grady County. On Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told KOCO 5 that they were requested by Grady County officials to help with a wildfire. OHP...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Purcell, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Purcell, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
KOCO

Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home

BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
BETHANY, OK
KOCO

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Choctaw

CHOCTAW, Okla. — Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in Choctaw. On Sunday afternoon, several agencies responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Hillpoint Lane, including Nicoma Park, Midwest City, Harrah and Newalla fire. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
CHOCTAW, OK
KOCO

Police release new details after Oklahoma City officer shoots knife-wielding suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities have released new details after a police officer shot a suspect late Wednesday night in Oklahoma City. Around 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a domestic stabbing at a home in the 3300 block of Southeast 89th Street. Authorities said in a news release that a family member took the wounded victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Koco 5
KOCO

Person dead after crashing motorcycle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle in Oklahoma City. Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded near Southeast 44thStreet and Shields Boulevard. Police said there was a group of three motorcyclists speeding sound on Shields, according to witnesses. At the same time, a car attempted...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Officials responding to crash on I-44 involving motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Crews are responding to a crash involving a motorcyclist and a pickup in northwest Oklahoma City on Saturday morning. Officials say the crash occurred near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. Injuries are unknown at this time. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Oklahoma mother speaks out after teen son assaulted in road-rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the person they say assaulted a 17-year-old boy during a recent road rage incident in Oklahoma City. The teenager said the suspect got out of his car and started punching him after cutting him off at a stoplight near the Southeast 15th exit off Interstate 35. His mother hopes police can track down the suspect.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Benefit ride for fallen Sgt. Bobby Swartz

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A benefit ride happening Saturday will honor fallen Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz. The event comes about a month after Sgt. Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns were ambushed while serving eviction papers. Swartz was killed at the scene. The benefit ride is for community members...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Motorcyclist killed in Oklahoma City crash, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Wednesday evening in Oklahoma City. Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a crash near Interstate 240 and Air Depot Boulevard near the entrance of an Amazon building. Officials said a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Officials told KOCO...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
houmatimes.com

Two Oklahoma men arrested in Houma in connection with Homicide Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection with a Homicide investigation, which occurred in Pottawatomie County, OK. Brian Jesse Locke, 27, of Shawnee, OK, and Namer Marco Holbert, 20, of Shawnee, OK, have been arrested in Terrebonne Parish for outstanding warrants in connection with a Murder in the First-Degree investigation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy